Empty ambulances and the illusion of safety

Ugandan football is still coming to terms with the tragic death of assistant referee Peter Kabugo who collapsed around the 72nd minute of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League game between Villa and UPDF. The official was pronounced dead upon arrival at Bismillah Hospital leaving the fraternity mourning while the incident took away Villa’s shine in their emphatic 5-0 win.

While the cause of his demise has not been released to the public, tragedy is never far away. Kabugo’s death may not have directly been caused by a lack of emergency care, but other related cases highlight how medical negligence can lead to similar consequences in the near future.

Sheer negligence

In May 2017, Nigerian import Vincent Onyebuchi suffered a life-threatening injury that effectively ended his career. His leg was broken while playing for his former club Express in a league match against Proline in the first half. The incident left the fans and players in shock but as the on-pitch medics struggled to offer first aid, there was no ambulance in place to rush him to the hospital.

Onyebuchi was later ferried to the hospital using a private car from a well wisher.

Fufa tightened the rules to ensure the ambulance is inspected before matches henceforth but that also came with some loopholes.

Last year on February 9 at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru, midfielder Sula Mpanga almost suffered a tragic fate due to negligence. While playing for his former side Maroons, the player suffered a concussion after colliding with a defender deep in the first half.

Unticking the boxes

Efforts to resuscitate him on-pitch were futile as he failed to respond to first aid. His club officials were forced to evacuate him and rushed to a hospital in Jinja for further medical attention but to everyone’s dismay, there was no ambulance in place at the most crucial hour of need.

Article 15 (11) of the Fufa Competition Rules states that “Each club shall be required to provide its own medical team and the home club shall provide first aid and emergency facilities including but not limited to an ambulance.”

Now, the catch is that Busoga, who were the home team, provided an ambulance which the away team and the referees inspected and ticked a box in the requirements’ section for the match to start.

However, immediately after the inspection, the ambulance man crossed to Jinja to earn some more bucks as he helped Jinja North United fulfill the same requirement in their Fufa Big League match against Ndejje University.

Mpanga was ferried away at the back of a private car. Busoga were later fined Shs1m for negligence.

Illusion of safety

The presence of an ambulance is, however, just for appearance like most Ugandan guest artists in average concerts. Most fans would be surprised to learn that some if not most of the ambulances parked at the stadiums carry just a little more than a stretcher. Or to be fair, some pain killers, rolls of bandage, loud sirens and the word AMBULANCE written in bold.

Heathens hooker Cyrus Wathum (C) in flight mode after bumping off Kobs' Mike Otto (L) and Karim Arinaitwe (R). The sport of rugby takes safety very seriously. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

“We’re living on prayers,” Ian Mutenda, a sports analyst, administrator and coach at Soltilo Bright Stars shares his concerns.

“We have ambulances which is good but the problem is that not all are well-equipped and sometimes lack qualified personnel on site,” he adds.

“Fully-fledged ambulances are a bit expensive to hire so clubs choose to go for the cheaper ones just to fulfill the requirements,” a medical personnel that regularly volunteers with one of the UPL clubs explains.

A simple survey reveals that the price of hiring a standard ambulance ranges from at least Shs300, 000 for the duration of a match while the rest can go for as low as Shs100,000. The top hospitals do not allow an ambulance to leave for duty without at least an attendant and fully-functioning equipment due to legal obligations and insurance that arise from any eventuality.

Lessons from rugby

While Fufa emphasizes much on the club licensing, there’s little in the regulations to give direction on the composition of the ambulances and definition of a medical officer. But as football struggles with this, rugby is taking the lead very seriously.

According to the regulations by Uganda Rugby Union, an ambulance for an elite game must have at least 13 categories of specified equipment and supplies. Among them include crutches, oxygen, manual resuscitator, non-rebreather mask, defibrillator, airway adjuncts, life-saving drugs and several others.

There’s a huge support from the rugby-leaning medical practitioners who volunteer to support this cause.

“Rugby, right from the top at World Rugby, has focused so much on player welfare,” Dr. Steven Buyungo, the chairperson Rugby Medical Society in Uganda says.

“There are parameters to be fulfilled by any rugby playing country and in those, about eight of the 11 are related to medical.”

Dr. Buyungo explains that there are regulations and guidelines that define a standard ambulance and medical kits used for first aid and minimum qualifications for the personnel.

World Rugby offers hybrid courses for anyone to train first aid but for a club to play in any top competitions, they must have a Level-Two-trained medical personnel.

The Level Two, often called the Immediate Care in Rugby (ICIR) is aimed at providing health care and allied health care professionals working in rugby the ability to assess, stabilise and package for removal to a safe area awaiting the arrival of advanced care provision. Rugby's medical courses are largely tailored to their sport-specific requirements.

In football, Dr. Apollo Ahimbisibwe, a Fufa exco member and Caf medical doctor, says to be issued a license, one must at least possess a certificate in any of the fields in medicine.

Some progress

While there are gaps caused mainly by negligence, a number of clubs have achieved tremendous progress in this area especially the ambulance. Bul, KCCA and URA use fully-fledged ambulances from their mother bodies while Vipers has one as well. All are accompanied with trained company medics for both their senior and junior teams. URA travels with theirs for some of their away games as well.

“We add a nurse who sits in the ambulance to assist in case of any emergencies on match days just for precaution,” Ronald Barente, the Bul chairman reveals.

KCCA public relations officer Moses Magero says the team moves with two doctors for away games.

“When one goes with the ambulance, the other remains because the game usually goes on,” he says, then adds: “We also have an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), a portable device that can help save lives during sudden cardiac arrest.”

Fauzia Nakiboneka (blue) fights Laura Ndagire in the Ladies Corporate Fight at Lugogo. Uganda Boxing Federation has quickly moved to regulate corporate boxing because the sport is dangerous. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Life and death situation

“I think we’re reacting to an incident that is not of public health importance. In medicine, when something is of public health importance, it means that it affects so many people and is not given attention, not something that happens once in a blue moon,” Dr. Ahimbisibwe responded to our question on whether these incidents are a wake-up call for Fufa to rethink the rules.

Dr. Ahimbisibwe diverges to point at rampant anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries that have not been given adequate attention. He adds that Fufa normally follows the trend at Caf and Fifa.

But while all injuries matter, the issue in question here (ambulance) is a matter of life and death, which in the outside world leads to major changes to the rules.

Every second counts

In 2006, former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech collided with Reading’s striker Stephen Hunt. The keeper suffered a head injury but was delayed for more than 30 minutes in the dressing room waiting for an ambulance to be availed.

His team made an official complaint to the English FA and a year later, the rule for clubs to provide an ambulance at the stadium was introduced and became mandatory.

“My goalkeeper was in the dressing room for 30 minutes waiting for an ambulance. This is something English football has to think about. This is much more important than football,” his former manager Jose Mourinho said of the incident.

That rule change came to save the life of Congolese-born midfielder Fabrice Muamba five years later. Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the first half of an FA Cup match between his side Bolton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur in London. Doctors confirmed that his heart had stopped for 78 minutes and it took 15 defibrillation shocks - two on the pitch, one in the tunnel and 12 in the ambulance – to resuscitate him.

This might be an expensive venture but to borrow Mourinho’s words “is much more important than football” itself.

Local sports could benefit from similar actions. Enforcing medical preparedness standards for ambulances and staff might be costly but it would ultimately save a life. For those who only mind the financial implications of such investments, Muamba’s case serves as a powerful reminder that the cost of inaction is far higher.

Mutenda suggests partnerships to shoulder the burden.

“There has to be a concerted effort to get better equipped ambulances and qualified people on the ground. Maybe, we can bridge this gap by getting medical partners for the league or various clubs,” he advises.