End Game land Leicester-esque Budo league title

The King's College Budo class of 2008-2013 found themselves at the top of standings once the sixth season Budo League dust settled.

A nerve wrecking 3-2 penalty shootout victory over Thozaballo (2005) in the final at Legends Rugby Grounds day ensured End Game completed their miraculous turnaround.

The side could only watch on as the fifth season unraveled for failure to register citing internal issues according to team chairman Samuel Kasaga.

This also had to do with ninth place finish in season four thus finding themselves out of the competition.

When registration for season six opened, they were probably first to register and bounced back champions.

The season has seen them reach new heights with moments like signing and scouting new players, eliminating regular season champions Galacticos'15 in playoffs and winning it on the final day, there was never going to be a better ending in a season that had seven sides separated by goal difference on the log.

Coached by Ricky Mudaali, the side has had outstanding performers across the pitch. Mudaali himself was voted as the coach of the season.

Their skipper Lennon Ssemuwemba was the league’s most valuable player, defender Faaris Sebagala made the team of the season, Daphine Kamahoro was nominated for female player of the season, Herman Kakumba was a cog in goals while Patrick Batumbya and Mark Ashiimwe were unplayable and consistent.

Despite it being a team effort to resurrect End Game from the ruins of relegation, captain Ssemuwemba’s contribution through the entire Guinness sponsored campaign has been top notch, scoring and assisting whenever he was called upon.