End of the road for Volleyball Lady Cranes at Africa Championship

The Uganda Volleyball Lady Cranes are out of contention for the CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship following a 3-0 loss to Egypt on Tuesday in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Uganda had progressed from Group B with three wins and two defeats but were second best against Egypt in Tuesday’s quarterfinal clash.

Egypt set the record straight early in the game by blasting through Uganda’s net defence to take the first set 25-13.

A fairly contested second set then saw Uganda put up a challenge and find gaps in the Egyptian defence.

But it was Egypt that executed much better down the stretch to take the set 25-18 and stretch the lead to two sets.

The third set was barely a contest, with Egypt taking charge early to lead 22-08 and eventually limit Uganda to 11 points.

The defeat will now see Uganda enter the race for Position Five, the highest they can go.