Ex-American champ motivates female bodybuilders

After interacting with former American bodybuilder Teimosa Martin, Ugandan female bodybuilders feel enlightened and motivated to do more in a sport that is still largely a male domain.

Martin, who won several honours majoring in the women’s figure category, in the 1990s, and her colleague Travone Edwards, a multiple champion in the fitness category, conducted a judges’ course at Mt Zion Hotel in Kampala before briefing athletes on posing and judging criteria, to give each a fair chance to compete.

Martin’s specialty was coaching the women technically and psychologically.

“For someone to travel from America to come and interact with us here is a big thing to me; an inspiration to work even harder,” said Shamira Mukyala, who won the women’s bikini category at the recent Mr Uganda Championship.

“It takes time to build muscles to a competitive level, and it takes much longer for a woman. But she told us we have huge potential and can really go places, if we persist,” said Mukyala, who trains at Amrap gym, on William Street, Kampala.

For Zulaika Najjuma, who finished third in the women’s wellness category in Eldoret, Kenya in October, “focus” is the key word she remembers from Martin’s peptalk.

“She commended our efforts, despite the challenges and promised us that if we stay focused and work harder, we have the ability to conquer the world,” Najjuma told Daily Monitor

“She also told us to ensure that we compete outside Uganda as often as possible, which makes a lot of sense.”

Najjuma, however, quickly decried the lack of funding. “In Uganda, it’s hard to convince people to invest in bodybuilding.”

Martin has worked mostly with West African female bodybuilders, but was impressed by women’s representation at Uganda’s most elite event. “I would like to see them more so that women have more strong competitions, and really display the hard work they have done. There’s so much talent and potential here in Uganda and I would like to see the media to push it forward.”

Mukyala, who has tutored herself via the internet, also picked technical tips from Martin. “She told me that it’s your body that tells you where you belong,” she said of Martin, who dominated the Women’s figure category in America.