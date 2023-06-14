Exciting debut of Heroes Day Junior Chess Championship

The inaugural Heroes Day Junior Chess Championship held at Gloria Gardens in Namugongo proved to be a thrilling showcase of talent as young chess prodigies Hailey Nio Mitchelle and Pius Mugisha emerged as the standout performers.

The tournament, organised by Rooks Chess Club, saw a staggering participation of 259 young players, ranging from U8 to U20, competing in five different categories in a rapid-format event.

Hailey, a student from St Andrews Kaggwa Gombe HS, emerged as a shining star of the tournament. Fresh from her achievements at the World Schools Chess Championships in Greece, Hailey dominated the girls' U16 category with a flawless performance.

With an impressive score of six points, she secured victories in all her games. A draw against Kenyan prodigy Muiruri Don Kamami pushed her opponent, Namiiro Janice Mubiru from Gayaza, into a deserving second place.

Another exceptional talent from St Andrews Kaggwa Gombe HS, Sarah Nakalyowa, continued her exceptional form by clinching victory in the U20 category. Nakalyowa’s consistent performance so far was evident as she triumphed over her opponents with skillful play.

Notably, Pius Mugisha from Wampeewo Ntakke replicated his success from the Fr Grimes championship in May by winning the boys' U20 category.

Mugisha demonstrated unwavering focus, securing a maximum of six points in the tournament. Jacob Kairu from Kamwokya Treasure Life Center (KTLC) finished second on a tie-break, while Gombe's Shadick Mboowa secured the third position.

The tournament director, Allan Mande, expressed his satisfaction with the impressive turnout and the high level of competition showcased by the participants.

"It was truly inspiring to witness so many young chess enthusiasts come together and showcase their skills on such a grand scale. The level of passion and dedication displayed by the participants was truly commendable, and it is a clear testament to the growing popularity and bright future of chess among the younger generation," Mande said.

Heroes Day Junior Chess Championship

U20 - boys

Pius Mugisha (Wampeewo) - 6

Jacob Kairu (KTLC) - 6

Shadick Mbowa (Gombe HS) - 5

U20 - girls

Sarah Nakalyowa (Gombe HS) - 5

Faridah Nabukeera (Kisubi HS) - 5

Joyce Meeme (BBA) - 4.5

U16 - boys

Don Muiruri (Kenya) - 5.5

Isaac Serwadda - 5

Jordan Musamali (Wampeewo) - 5

U16 - girls

Mitchelle Nio (Gombe HS) - 5.5

Janice Namiiro (Gayaza) - 5.5

Michelle Mikisa (Gombe HS) - 4.5

U12 - boys

Jacques Mugisa (Lohana) - 5

Benjamin Serwadda - 5

Michael Beinomugisha - 5

Haris Ahabwe (Quiver) - 5

U12 - girls

Juliet Asaba (KTLC) - 5

Ruth Thelma (Peak PS) - 5