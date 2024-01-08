Exciting Kisenyi rise from ashes

The tune for every fan and player of Mengo City should be Bob Marley’s ‘Redemption Song’. From the bottomless pit of early season scare to triumph, is the team’s turnaround story in the betPawa Futsal Super League.

From three opening losses to the season, and a draw, questions were asked about Kisenyi’s ability to stay in the title fight. Triumphantly, Mengo City dominated Kawempe on Thursday night with a deserved 6-2 win.

Farouk Tumwesigye, the most exciting player in the league, scored a hat-trick with William Seguya and Rashid Mugulusi scoring the other goals.

Head coach Muhammad Ssembatya, who has overhauled the squad by releasing the likes of Godfrey Atuhaire, Hillary Jomi and Derrick Mubiru was disappointed with the team’s decision-making in offense after missing a glut of chances.

“We leave a lot to be desired in offense. Missing so many chances can be catastrophic and this is now our area of concern,” Ssembatya, whose side played the best futsal game on the weekend, said.

Mengo, who sit sixth on the table with 10 points from seven games have hit the right chords at the right time and they should be buoyed against Luzira

Though a loss, it was by far Kawempe’s best performance this season as they tried to have a semblance of a futsal team rather than a football outfit. Kawempe has lost all games; 6-1 to KJT, 10-2 to Kisenyi, 3-1 to Kabowa, 9-2 to Luzira, 10-2 to Kisugu and 7-0 to Nansana Aska.

But the odds are against them as they played with just two substitutes without a coach on the bench.

Team manager Yusuf Nampala, said the performance was positive as the team was able to put up a string of touches.

“We still have issues on player fitness but the performance has greatly improved,” said Nampala who boosted the squad with two January signings.

Park overpower Kisenyi

Park continued their unbeaten run with a 2-1 win over title challengers Kisenyi in another enticing game on Friday evening.

Michael Abura and Gibran Nduhukire scored for the table leaders while Marvin Ategeka scored Kisenyi’s consolation goal.

The anxious crowd was a little bit louder as the calls for physical play became more serious.

The loss puts Kisenyi in third place with 15 points from seven games before they meet Nansana Aska on Thursday in an 8pm kick-off.

“We did our best but it wasn’t our day. We still have many games to play and we will try to bounce back as soon as possible,” Kisenyi coach Sulaiman Sekanyo said.

Elsewhere, a blunt Kabowa Dream Team was held 2-2 by Aidenal, who secured their first point of the season as the two sides shared the Shs150,000 ‘Locker Room Bonus’ that is reserved for each player and official on the winning team. Lubaga Grameen also passed the test against KJT winning 4-2 while Luzira overpowered Nansana 7-5 in another enthralling encounter.

betPawa Futsal League

Weekend results

Edgars 2-4 Kisugu

Kawempe 2-6 Mengo City

Kabowa 2-2 Aidenal

KJT vs Lubaga Grameen

Nansana Aska vs Luzira