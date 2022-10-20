Expect a well-drilled, attacking Sand Cranes - coach Schirinzi

Sand Cranes head coach Angelo Schirinzi is talking with zest and conviction just three days to the beach soccer national team's opening Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match against record winners Senegal in Mozambique.

Enroute to winning their third consecutive and sixth overall beach soccer title last year in Dakar, Senegal subjected the Sand Cranes to a rude awakening 5-1 in the opening game before whitewashing the Ugandans 10-3 last month in the Cosafa tournament in South Africa.

Schirinzi jetted off to Maputo with his 'trusted dozen' that he believes will outperform last year's fourth place finish despite being locked in a 'group of death' that has Senegal, Egypt and Madagascar.

"It wasn't an easy decision to come up with this squad because all the 16 players in camp were good but I decided to go with these 12 that I believe will do the job in Durban.

"We have got more confidence on the ball and have improved technically. Ugandans should expect a team that will be more exciting, attacking and very competitive," Schirinzi told Daily Monitor.

The vastly experienced former Swiss player and coach led Uganda to third spot in Durban only 10 days since taking on the reins. The tactical shift he has breathed into the team has been noticed by all and sundry.

"Almost all the weaknesses we had in Cosafa have been worked on. Since he came, we have moved from 30 percent to 60 percent and we have improved on the movement and the good thing is we face two opponents in South Africa that we are going to face in Mozambique," goalkeeper Samson Kirya revealed.

Interestingly, Schirinzi has maintained the core of the team that graced the maiden edition in Senegal and targets of making the World Cup next year remain on course.

Afcon Beach Soccer tournament

Mozambique, Maputo

October 21-28

Group A: Mozambique, Malawi, Nigeria and Morocco

Group B: Uganda, Senegal, Madagascar and Egypt

Sand Cranes fixtures

Saturday: Senegal vs. Uganda

October 23: Uganda vs. Madagascar

October 24: Uganda vs. Egypt

Sand Cranes

Goalkeepers

Samson Kirya, Meddie Kibirige

Defenders

Paul Lule, Jonathan Kikonyogo, Allan Katwe, Asharif Apuuli, Joshua Lubwama

Forwards

Isma Kawawulo, Baker Lukoya, Ambrose Kigozi, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Brian Nkuubi