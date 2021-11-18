Eyaru - Pent Series, African Netball Champships test  our resilience 

Champs. The She Cranes team that competed in the Pent Series and Africa Netball Championships.  Photo/Courtesy

By  Regina Nalujja

She Cranes, the Uganda national netball team,  recently enjoyed a positive continental outing when they took part in two consecutive major competitions - the Netball Pent Series and the recently concluded Africa Netball Championships in a space of  two weeks.
The She Cranes beat all the six participants in the Pent Series to lift the trophy before winning silver at the Africa Netball Championships.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.