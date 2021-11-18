Eyaru - Pent Series, African Netball Champships test  our resilience 

She Cranes, the Uganda national netball team, recently enjoyed a positive continental outing when they took part in two consecutive major competitions - the Netball Pent Series and the recently concluded Africa Netball Championships in a space of two weeks.

The She Cranes beat all the six participants in the Pent Series to lift the trophy before winning silver at the Africa Netball Championships.

According to Irene Eyaru, a She Cranes shooter and assistant team captain who has been instrumental in both competitions held in Windhoek, Namibia, the wins came down to hard work, resilience and endurance.

The shooting ace admits that it has been a tiring journey because they had to endure the hot and windy weather conditions as they played the Pent Series that were held outdoors.

In addition they only had two resting days before they embarked on the Africa Netball Championships.

“The two competitions were a test of our endurance and hard work but I am glad we achieved something positive from both events. After the first competition, there was not enough time to recover but we managed to emerge second in the second event,” Eyaru said.

Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Kenya took part in the Pent Series before being joined by South Africa, Botswana and Tanzania for the Africa Netball Championships.

Meanwhile, Sarah Babirye Kityo, the Uganda Netball Federation president, has praised the She Cranes team.