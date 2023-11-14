False start for KCCA, Sport-S in action

KCCA’s journey at the CAVB Zone V Club Championship started in defeat despite a spirited fight against Rwanda National Police on Tuesday.

The Kasasiro Girls, who only arrived in Kigali Monday night, only had a few hours of rest before their opening match.

There were, however, no signs of fatigue at the start as Shilla Omuriwe’s charges blitzed through the Police defence tol lead 10-4 early in the first set.

Joan Tushemereirwe continued to trouble the Police net defence forced the home team into a timeout with the scoreboard reading 14-7.

From the timeout, Police found second gear, with Ugandan international Sharon Amito finding gaps to score and get her side back in the set.

The home team leveled matters at 19-19 and went on to snatch the set 26-24.

KCCA would later squander another healthy lead to lose the second set and find themselves in a spot of bother.

Receiver-attacker Catherine Ainembabazi came to the party later as Police closed the contest to get off to a winning start.

“I liked the display despite the defeat,” Omuriwe said after the game.

KCCA will have no time to rest, with Kenyan giants Pipeline their next assignment on Wednesday.

With five teams participating in the tournament, a round robin format will be used and the top four sides face off in the semifinals.

Sport-S in action

Having arrived in Kigali Monday morning, Sport-S will have had enough rest when they take to the court in Wedneday’s last fixture.

Benon Mugisha’s charges will face off with Rwanda’s Kepler.

The team has held two sessions in Kigali and will be confident going into their first match.

CAVB Zone V Volleyball Club Championship

Tuesday result

Police 3-0 KCCA (26-24, 25-18, 25-15)

Wednesday

W -Police vs. APR -1pm

W -Pipeline vs. KCCA -3pm

M -APR vs. Amical -5pm