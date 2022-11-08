Favourites Star Pirates hold no surprises in Kabaddi league

The inaugural national Kabaddi League finally got underway with clear favourites Star Pirates hitting the ground going at the Fast Sports Fusion Arena in the Industrial Area.

Winning their opening two games of the weekend, Star Pirates’ victory did not come as a surprise for many. Going by the power rankings, having Shafiq Katamba and Douglas Mulaalira in their squad is just good enough to earn victory.

Katamba, a skilled national team player with the trademark lion jump escape technique, is hard to catch while Mulaalira, who is the most complete player in offense and defence, dictates the flow of the game.

For instance, he scored 23 points for Star pirates in the 50-24 victory over Jakana while Katamba raked in 12 for a combined 35 points.

Joseph Layo and Mark Okidi made four points while the others were brought by the opposition. Only Frank Kamoga could show flashes of brilliance when Jakana faced Star Pirates.

“It’s business as usual for us. We need the title badly,” Mulaalira said.

The first season of the league is sponsored by Indian TV Absolute Broadcast. It will be played until November 23 among eight men’s sides on a home and away basis. Five women's teams will compete on a round-robin basis.

“This is a novel test league. Its success will determine our working relationship for future leagues,” Edgar Mujuni, the chief executive of the Uganda Kabaddi Federation, said.

With daily action, the sickbay will obviously be the busiest place due to heavy tackles. But Mujuni says they have to protect players from injuries by taking precautions.

“We constantly talk to the players to mind about certain tackles. But we shall offer medical services to ensure players recover in time,” he said.

Uganda Kabaddi League

Results

Jakana 24-50 Star Pirates

Superior 34-56 Random Fighters

Twilight Errant 42-41 War Jaguars

Random Fighters 48-46 Jakana

Twilight Errant 52-53 Sharks

Superior 22-71 Star Pirates

War Jaguars 53-26 Colothians