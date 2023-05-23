FDSS Games: The good, bad and ugly

The 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games climaxed recently at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

Kakyeka opened the games to a supportive community beyond the gates of official hosts Ntare School. The crowd was a sponsor’s dream.

For the players, there were tests on managing the pressure of playing in front of such numbers and the players handled themselves amicably right from the group stages last week.

The good

Pitches

Even more importantly was how good the Kakyeka pitch was over the weeklong games.

Ntare has a good sitting area and pavilion but without rain, Kakyeka’s green cover blossomed as did the other football pitches; four outside Kakyeka and others at Mbarara High and Mbarara Junior.

Initially, King’s College Budo and St. Mary’s College, Kisubi (Smack) turned down the opportunity to play a group stage game at the opening ceremony due to the lack of enough green cover on the Ntare School pitch. But overall, Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) had good playgrounds. Katatumba Academy had thick grass conducive for rugby.

Tennis was played at the well maintained district club while the basketball courts at Ntare, St. Joseph Vocational College (Jovoc) and Mbarara High were in great condition. Jovoc also had two pitches for hockey, which were so irresistible that those in charge chose them over the opportunity to play on Kakyeka’s smaller field that would have marketed them to the Mbarara crowd.

The halls at Mbarara High and Ntare used for badminton and table tennis respectively were spacious enough to accommodate six tables and two courts.

Scouting

The number of participants, which is definitely higher than for university sport, showed that secondary schools are the bedrock of Ugandan sport. Some of these participants, especially in the racket games, are already on the national teams.

So there is no surprise that there were a number of national team and club coaches from various disciplines involved or visiting to scout for talent. Fufa also had head of women's football development Joan Namusisi scouting for players for the June 3-17 Cecafa U-20 tournament in Nairobi, Kenya.

Business for the community

USSSA say there were over 232 teams and over 175 participants for a media clinic from about 150 schools at the games. There were also over 3,300 officials from USSSA, federations, Fresh Dairy, schools and the media among others. These huge numbers left a lot of money in Mbarara City.

Accommodation, bar for the handful of supervisors that slept in the girls’ camp at Ntare and the boys’ camp at Mbarara High, was about Shs30,000 per night.

Boda boda charges ranged from Shs2,000 for the nearest venues like Kakyeka to Shs8,000 for the furthest venues like Katatumba.

The bad

Fatigued umpires

However, it was not all rosy for the officials. Most of the games looked well stocked with umpires. Football, for example, had either four or five at each match and this allowed for the much-needed rest and changes.

But hockey had five umpires manning two pitches for the eight days. No wonder, the biggest two protests (more on this later) at the games were from hockey.

One USSSA official shared that the sport had few umpires because “in the past, hockey had a few participating schools. So the increase in numbers from four or five schools to about 12 teams for the boys and 10 for the girls was not anticipated. Hopefully next year, there will be more.”

Fatigued players

It was not only umpires seething over tired bodies. Smack put their rugby semi-finals loss to Namilyango College down to fatigue as they had played another crucial match the day before to Budo, who also needed double overtime to overcome Makerere College at the same stage.

Even the reduced time for games (football played for 70 minutes, hockey for 40 minutes) was not enough for recovery and for most of the players, the quality started to dwindle after the group games.

Also, USSSA had to pick between having a quality competition and giving schools a good quantity of games. That is probably why there were six or more teams per group in some of the games leaving almost no rest days yet at high level competitions, groups have four or less teams.

Sanitation

With all these huge numbers, it was a struggle to find a dustbin anywhere near the pitches while the stench coming out of the toilets near the badminton and table tennis venues could choke you out of breath.

On a positive note, the urinals and toilets were available but can they have people to clean them regularly next time?

Ugly

Altering albums

There was screening using the NIRA register to ensure players of over 19 years could not play but the accusations of some schools altering their albums to aid impersonation never went away. Olila High School accused Rines SS of using an ineligible player, in the girls’ football quarterfinals, disguising as someone else.

Later in the semis, Mukono Parents also accused eventual winners Amus College of doing the same with three players. But all cases were somehow dismissed by the tribunals although in the latter’s case, the three accused players never took part in the finals and the quarterfinals against Kawempe Muslim.

Protests

One of the cases that was successful at tribunal level had Namilyango granted a replay for a wrongly cancelled goal against Budo in the hockey group stages. But by the time this prayer was granted, Mbarara High were in the picture for a semi-final berth.

The latter’s player and games' master sat on pitch to stop the replay. For fear of their children’s safety, Budo opted out of the competition and Namilyango were eventually convinced to drop the matter.

Mbarara lost to Ntare in the semis but there was more drama in the final where the host school’s last-minute goal against Kakungulu Memorial was also first cancelled before it was given.

Juju or mind games?

Speaking of last-minute goals, Amus’ girls’ football winning goal came under interesting circumstances. For long periods of the game, they attacked St. Noa Girls’ goal with no avail. Then midway through the second half, a bottle - for whatever reason - was sent from the St. Noa bench to their goal.

Then word later came from the Amus bench to its supporters behind the goal to take away the bottle claiming it was voodoo. A fight ensued between two fans of the opposing teams but the Amus one managed to get rid of the bottle. Moments later, they won and converted a last minute freekick to win the final. It made for interesting viewing that the ball landed right where the bottle had been picked.

Granted, everyone can have their beliefs but it was unfortunate that issues surrounding the bottle were the talk of the aftermath of what was actually a brilliant match of football.

Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games

The MVPs

Girls Football: Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim)

Boys’ Rugby: Job Wembabazi (Namilyango)

Girls’ Rugby: Mariam Gamisha (Nkoma SS)

Boys’ Basketball: Martin Saa Sita (Buddo SS)

Girls’ Basketball: Mary Amanyio (Smask Kitende)

Boys’ Hockey: Ephraim Mutatwala (Namilyango)

Girls’ Hockey: Anita Atim (Kakungulu)

Boys’ Badminton: Bruno Agaba (Kinawa HS Kawempe)

Girls’ Badminton: Blessing Emilly Bbira (Trinity College, Nabbingo)

Boys’ Tennis: Mathew Barigye (Ntare School)

Girls’ Tennis: Hellen Makumbi (Gayaza High)

Boys’ Table Tennis: Shafik Batanda (Ubuntu Hill)