Feasssa: Fights for pride, medals becomes clearer

Bukedea Comprehensive continue their chase for medals in volleyball at the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games in Kakamega.

On Tuesday, Bukedea's boys beat hosts Kenya's Mwaluphamba 3-1.

First, Bukedea took the first set 25-18 then Mwaluphamba drew level with a similar margin in the second set. But Bukedea found the lasting will to edge set three and four 25-21 and 25-22 respectively.

Namugongo Vocational and Secondary School also had a 3-1 (25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18) win over Tanzania’s Bugogwa.

But St. Jerome were pegged back by a 3-1 (15-25, 20-25, 25-21, 20-25) loss to Cheptil St Jerome.

Bukedea beat Tororo Girls 3-0 (25-18, 25-8, 25-1) to recover from Monday's loss to Tanzania's Mwanhuzi but Katikamu SDA lost 3-0 (12-25, 21-25, 14-25) to Kenya’s Kwanthanze while Amus College lost 3-1 (20-25, 18-25, 25-17, 19-25) to Kajunjumele from Tanzania.





Uganda saved face in beach volleyball with Hilton High School's 2-0 (21-14)(21-11) win over Kakamega High in the boys' category.

Kakungulu hunt hockey medals

Meanwhile, St. Joseph's Kitale are on the verge of keeping girls' hockey gold in Kenya following their 3-2 win over countrywomen Tigoi, who might now have to settle for silver.

Just two points separate fellow Kenyan sides Mwiki and Ng'iya in the battle for bronze following their 0-0 draw. But Kakungulu Memorial are larking around in 5th - also with seven points like Mwiki (who have a +3 goal difference) - after beating fellow Ugandan side Bweranyangi 4-1.

Sherimu Siyama and Jolly Alimo put Kakungulu 2-0 ahead in the first quarter but Amolisa Asasira halved the deficit for the game to break at 2-1. Alimo and Cleopatra Bulage then added others to seal a comfortable win and pull their goal difference back to zero.

In the other all Ugandan affair, Sacred Heart Mushanga recorded their first win by beating Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga 2-0 with goals from Adellah Ainomugisha and Suzan Natukwasa.

Kakungulu are, however, now firm favourites to get boys' hockey gold after they beat Ntare School 3-0 to move to 13 points in five games and their chasers St. Anthony's Kitale and St. Charles Lwanga - both from Kenya - drew 1-1 to keep two points behind.

Defending champions Musingu High have a mathematical chance but are four points behind the top after beating Mpesa Academy 3-0 while Ugandan champions Mbarara High are also on nine points after a brace from Deliver Atuhaire allowed them beat Kyaddondo SS 2-1. Solomon Ssengendo scored for the latter.

All Ugandan affair

In netball, mouthwatering semi-final clashes between Ugandan schools are scheduled for Wednesday.

St. Mary's College Kitende, which has won the title for 19 out of the previous 21 editions take on eternal rivals St. Noa, who lost 46-43 to Buddo SS to finish second in Group B.

But the story of the tournament belongs to Buddo's opponents in debutants Hamdan Islamic.

Volleyball - Girls

Katikamu SDA 0-3 Kwanthanze (KE)

(12-25, 21-25, 14-25)

Amus College 1-3 Kajunjumele (TZ)

(20-25, 18-25, 25-17, 19-25)

Bukedea Comprehensive 3-0 Tororo Girls

(25-18, 25-8, 25-17)

Volleyball Boys

Bukedea Comprehensive 3-1 Mwaluphamba (KE)

(25-18, 13-25, 25-21, 25-22)

Namugongo Voc 3-1 Bugogwa (TZ)

(25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18)

St. Jerome 1-3 Cheptil (KE)

(15-25, 20-25, 25-21, 20-25)

Beach volleyball - Boys

Hilton HS 2-0 Kakamega HS (KE)

(21-14)(21-11)

Hockey - Girls

St. Mary’s Namagunga 0-2 Sacred Heart Mushanga

Ngi'ya (KE) 0-0 Mwiki SS (KE)

Tigoi (KE) 2-3 St. Joseph's Kitale (KE)

Bweranyangi 1-4 Kakungulu Memorial

Hockey - Boys

Musingu (KE) 3-0 Mpesa Academy (KE)

St. Anthony (KE) 1-1 St. Charles Lwanga (KE)

Mbarara High 2-1 Kyaddondo SS