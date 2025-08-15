Feasssa Games: Mixed start for Ugandan sides in Kakamega

Uganda's record national champions Kakungulu Memorial got one of the biggests scalps of the opening day by defeating Kenyan rivals and Feasssa (Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association) Games boys' hockey champions Musingu High 1-0 in Kakamega on Thursday.

Both sides fought hard to cancel each other until Aaron Opio's 50th minute deflection settled matters against Musingu, who also had home advantage on their side.

It is a big result in the grand scheme of things as both sides are seen as major favourites to top the round-robin competition.

Uganda, however, split the emotions when Ntare School also beat countrymates Kyaddondo SS 2-0 with goals from Justus Naturinda and Benjamin Aijuka. But then 2025 national champions Mbarara High fell 2-1 to Kenyan side St. Charles Lwanga while in all home affair, St. Anthony's Kitale defeated Mpesa Academy 2-1.

In girls' hockey Ugandan champions Kakungulu made light work of countrymates Sacred Heart Mushanga with goals from Scovia Auma, Jolly Alimo, and Nelly Temaiya (2).

Mt. St. Mary's Namagunga fell 4-2 to Mwiki SS while Diana Namachanja and Phily Lavender ran havoc registering hauls as their Tigoi Girls beat Bweranyangi 9-0. Kenyan sides St. Joseph's Kitale and Ng'iya drew 0-0.

Netball

Uganda, however, enjoyed clear supremacy in netball. St. Noa Girls Zana defeated St. Joseph Kitala 50-33.

Debutants Hamdan Islamic also followed suit with a 57-31 defeat over Tanzanian side Vwawa. Buddo SS also defeated Kenya's Bukokholo 59-31 while St. Mary's College Kitende (Smask) marginally beat Oyigi Ogango 39-34.

"I am glad but this is just the beginnig, let us win the other games too," Subra Saidi from Hamdan, said.

Football

Kenyan side Madira Girls held Kawempe Muslim to a 0-0 draw in girls' football leaving coach Ayub Khalifa to rue missed chances while their Group A mates, who double as Ugandan and East African champions St. Noa had their opener against P.S.V.F Huye postponed as the Rwandan side did not arrive on time.

In Group B, Boni Consilii Girls lost their opening fixture 1-0 to Kenya’s Bishop Njenga while Amus College also shared barren spoils with the hosts' Butere Girls.

But perhaps, the shockers of the day came in boys' football's Group B, where Bukedea Comprehensive School (BCS) beat Smask 2-1.

Patrick Ssenkusu opened the scoring for BCS in the 50th minute but Denis Kisiriko equalized four minutes later. A 71st minute freekick from Denis Ssewagudde settled matters.

In Group A, another all-Ugandan affair saw Buddo SS beat Amus College 1-0

Rugby

In rugby, it was hot for Uganda as Namilyango College lost 20-15 to Vihiga SS, while Jinja SS also lost 26-19 to Upper Hill School, and King's College Budo were walloped 34-12 by Kisii High.

Action continues across all disciplines on Friday morning but the athletes will also be expected to break off for the opening ceremony, which is tipped to be attended by Kenyan President William Ruto.

Feasssa Games - Select Results

Hockey - Boys

Musingu (KE) 0-1 Kakungulu

St. Anthony’s (Ke) 2-1 Mpesa (KE)

Kyaddondo SS 0-2 Ntare School

St. Charles Lwanga (KE) 2-1 Mbarara

Netball

St. Noa Girls 50-33 St. Joseph's Kitale (KE)

Hamdan Islamic 57-31 Vwawa (TZ)

Buddo SS 59-31 Bukokholo (KE)

St. Mary’s Kitende 39-34 Oyugi Ogango (KE)

Football - Boys

Buddo SS 1-0 Amus College

St. Mary’s Kitende 1-2 Bukedea Comprehensive

Handball - Boys

Mbogo Mixed 28-28 Kamito SS (KE)

Bombo Army 30-23 Kimondo (TZ)

Wampeewo Ntake 25-28 Kimili HS (KE)

Gombe SS 23-29 Manyetta (KE)

Handball - Girls

St. Joseph's Kitale (KE) 35-25 Kibuli SS

Dagoretti Mixed (KE) 20-35 Kawanda SS

Gombe SS 46-19 Maweri (TZ)

Mbogo HS 32-27 Kadika Girls (KE)

Rugby 15s

Vihiga (KE) 20-15 Namilyango College

Upper Hill (KE) 26-19 Jinja SS

Kissi High (KE) 34-12 King's College Budo

Basketball - Boys

Seeta HS 40-64 Dr. Aggrey (KE)

Lukenya (KE) 54-49 St. Cyprian Kyabakade

Basketball - Girls

St. Noa Girls 68-55 Kaya Tiwi (KE)

St. Mary’s Kitende 65-51 Nabisunsa Girls

Basketball 3x3 - Boys

Buddo SS 17-15 St. Mary’s Yala (KE)

Pioneer Academy (KE) 15-12 Amus Collehe

St. Cyprian Kyabakade 8-21 Sigalame (KE)

Basketball 3x3 - Girls

Ng'iya Girls (KE) 17-12 St. Mary’s Kitende

Buddo SS 11-10 Asumbi Girls (KE)

Lacrosse - Boys

St. Joseph's Kitale (KE) 8-9 St. Peter's Tororo

St. Peter's Mumias 3-9 Empower Internatonal

Lacrosse - Girls

St. Joseph's Kitale (KE) 16-12 Muzza High