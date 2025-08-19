Feasssa: Games tee up for business end

Kakungulu Memorial were clinical with their penalty corners as they beat fellow Ugandan side Kyaddondo SS in boys' hockey at the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games in Kakamega, Kenya.

Eugene Kisagala converted two in the third quarter but before that, Kakungulu, which has 10 points from four games (three wins and one draw) had opened the scoring through Shafiq Byamukama and Titus Kyambadde’s 27th minute goal.

Mitch Byale Lubega scored Kyaddondo's consolation right at the death.

Meanwhilzle, St. Anthony's, equally with 10 points, saw off Ntare School 2-0 while in girls' hockey, Kakungulu could miss out on a medal as they lost 1-0 to Ngi'ya. Ngi'ya have eight points after drawing with favourites Tigoi Girls (1-1) and St. Joseph's Kitale (0-0) earlier.

Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga are the whipping girls of the tournament having lost 13-0 twice.



After four games, St. Noa lead Group A with 10 points while Kawempe follow on eight.

In Group B, Kenya's Butere Girls have 10 points while Amus College are second with seven points but are closely monitored by Kenya's Archbishop Njenga with six points and a match in hand.

Boni Consilii with one point from four games are done for at the group stages and will be eliminated.

Amus, however, enjoyed better fortunes in boys' basketball as they marginally beat Kenya's Dr. Aggrey 61-56. Kibuli, however, lost 79-48 to Lukenya.

St. Mary's College Kitende beat Kenya's Olympic 64-43 in girl's basketball.

Overall it is tight in every discipline as teams battle for points in the round-robin games while for those tied up in groups, the knockout phase is also set to start.

Hockey Boys

Kyadondo 1-4 Kakungulu

Mbarara 1-4 Musingu (KE)

Ntare school 0-2 St. Anthony’s (KE)

St. Charles Lwanga (KE) 1-1 M-Pesa (KE)

Hockey Girls

Bweranyangi 0-0 Mushanga

Namagunga 0-13 Tigoi (KE)

Kakungulu 0-1 Ng'iya (KE)

St. Joseph’s Kitale (KE) 3-0 Mwiki (KE)

Basketball 5x5 – Boys

Kibuli SS 48–79 Lukenya SS (KE)

Dr. Aggrey (KE) 55-61 Amus College

Basketball 5x5 – Girls

St. Mary’s Kitende 64–43 Olympic (KE)

Basketball 3x3 – Boys

Juhudi (TZ) 11–21 Amus College

St. Joseph’s (KE) 18–8 Nyakasura

Basketball 3x3 – Girls

Tigoi (KE) 15–6 St. Mary’s Kitende

Juhudi (TZ) 2–14 Mvara

Seroma 7–15 Buruburu (KE)

Volleyball Boys

Standard High 0-3 St Luc (BUR)

(20-25, 23-25, 22-25)

Cheptil SS (KE) 3-2 Namugongo Voc

(25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18)

Volleyball Girls

Mwanhuzi (TZ) 3-0 Bukedea Comprehensive

(25-19, 26-24, 25-20)

Katikamu SDA (UG) 0-3 Soweto (KE)

(8-25, 14-25, 18-25)

Mwitoti (KE) 3-0 Tororo Girls

(25-18, 25-22, 25-11)

Kwanthanze (KE) 3-0 Amus College

(25-9, 25-14, 25-10)

Handball Boys

ES Kigoma (RW) 37-22 Mbogo Mixed

Highway SS (KE) 31-22 Bombo Army

Gombe 20-29 Wampeewo Ntakke

Handball Girls

Kawanda SS 13:23 St. Joseph's Kitale (KE)

Doingoya SS (TZ) 24-22 Kibuli SS

Gombe 25-27 Moi Girls Kamusinga (KE)

Maweni Secondary (TZ) 25-36 Mbogo High

Badminton - Boys

Kenya A 4-1 Seroma CHS

Kakungulu Memorial 3-2 Kenya B

Kibuli SS 5-0 Kinaawa HS Kawempe

Badminton - Girls

Kenya B 1-4 Seroma CHS

Seroma CHS 4-1 Mariam HS

Primary - Netball

Wikondiek (KE) 39–48 Winsa

Namagabi 45–31 Nyafare (KE)

Winsa (UG) 65–14 Namagabi

Wikondiek (KE) 51–25 Namagabi

Winsa 69-37 Kissawai (KE)

Primary - Volleyball boys

Nyabutanga (TZ) 3–0 St. Kizito Seminary

Ndeeba CU 0–3 Mother Janet

Mother Janet 3–0 St Kizito Seminary

St. James (KE) 3–1 Ndeeba CU

Bishop Muge (KE) 3–0 St Kizito Seminary

Chwele (KE) 3–0 Ndeeba CU

Mother Janet 3–0 St James (KE)

St. James (KE) 2–3 St. Kizito Seminary

Nyabutanga (TZ) 3–0 Ndeeba

Chwele (KE) 1-3 Mother Janet

Primary - Volleyball girls

St Augustine Muruto (KE) 3–0 Sunrise Primary

Sunrise Primary 0–3 St Patricks The Vaal (KE)

Lukhuna FYM (KE) 3–0 Sunrise Primary