Feasssa: Games tee up for business end
What you need to know:
Overall it is tight in every discipline as teams battle for points in the round-robin games while for those tied up in groups, the knockout phase is also set to start.
Kakungulu Memorial were clinical with their penalty corners as they beat fellow Ugandan side Kyaddondo SS in boys' hockey at the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games in Kakamega, Kenya.
Eugene Kisagala converted two in the third quarter but before that, Kakungulu, which has 10 points from four games (three wins and one draw) had opened the scoring through Shafiq Byamukama and Titus Kyambadde’s 27th minute goal.
Mitch Byale Lubega scored Kyaddondo's consolation right at the death.
Meanwhilzle, St. Anthony's, equally with 10 points, saw off Ntare School 2-0 while in girls' hockey, Kakungulu could miss out on a medal as they lost 1-0 to Ngi'ya. Ngi'ya have eight points after drawing with favourites Tigoi Girls (1-1) and St. Joseph's Kitale (0-0) earlier.
Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga are the whipping girls of the tournament having lost 13-0 twice.
After four games, St. Noa lead Group A with 10 points while Kawempe follow on eight.
In Group B, Kenya's Butere Girls have 10 points while Amus College are second with seven points but are closely monitored by Kenya's Archbishop Njenga with six points and a match in hand.
Boni Consilii with one point from four games are done for at the group stages and will be eliminated.
Amus, however, enjoyed better fortunes in boys' basketball as they marginally beat Kenya's Dr. Aggrey 61-56. Kibuli, however, lost 79-48 to Lukenya.
St. Mary's College Kitende beat Kenya's Olympic 64-43 in girl's basketball.
Overall it is tight in every discipline as teams battle for points in the round-robin games while for those tied up in groups, the knockout phase is also set to start.
Hockey Boys
Kyadondo 1-4 Kakungulu
Mbarara 1-4 Musingu (KE)
Ntare school 0-2 St. Anthony’s (KE)
St. Charles Lwanga (KE) 1-1 M-Pesa (KE)
Hockey Girls
Bweranyangi 0-0 Mushanga
Namagunga 0-13 Tigoi (KE)
Kakungulu 0-1 Ng'iya (KE)
St. Joseph’s Kitale (KE) 3-0 Mwiki (KE)
Basketball 5x5 – Boys
Kibuli SS 48–79 Lukenya SS (KE)
Dr. Aggrey (KE) 55-61 Amus College
Basketball 5x5 – Girls
St. Mary’s Kitende 64–43 Olympic (KE)
Basketball 3x3 – Boys
Juhudi (TZ) 11–21 Amus College
St. Joseph’s (KE) 18–8 Nyakasura
Basketball 3x3 – Girls
Tigoi (KE) 15–6 St. Mary’s Kitende
Juhudi (TZ) 2–14 Mvara
Seroma 7–15 Buruburu (KE)
Volleyball Boys
Standard High 0-3 St Luc (BUR)
(20-25, 23-25, 22-25)
Cheptil SS (KE) 3-2 Namugongo Voc
(25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18)
Volleyball Girls
Mwanhuzi (TZ) 3-0 Bukedea Comprehensive
(25-19, 26-24, 25-20)
Katikamu SDA (UG) 0-3 Soweto (KE)
(8-25, 14-25, 18-25)
Mwitoti (KE) 3-0 Tororo Girls
(25-18, 25-22, 25-11)
Kwanthanze (KE) 3-0 Amus College
(25-9, 25-14, 25-10)
Handball Boys
ES Kigoma (RW) 37-22 Mbogo Mixed
Highway SS (KE) 31-22 Bombo Army
Gombe 20-29 Wampeewo Ntakke
Handball Girls
Kawanda SS 13:23 St. Joseph's Kitale (KE)
Doingoya SS (TZ) 24-22 Kibuli SS
Gombe 25-27 Moi Girls Kamusinga (KE)
Maweni Secondary (TZ) 25-36 Mbogo High
Badminton - Boys
Kenya A 4-1 Seroma CHS
Kakungulu Memorial 3-2 Kenya B
Kibuli SS 5-0 Kinaawa HS Kawempe
Badminton - Girls
Kenya B 1-4 Seroma CHS
Seroma CHS 4-1 Mariam HS
Primary - Netball
Wikondiek (KE) 39–48 Winsa
Namagabi 45–31 Nyafare (KE)
Winsa (UG) 65–14 Namagabi
Wikondiek (KE) 51–25 Namagabi
Winsa 69-37 Kissawai (KE)
Primary - Volleyball boys
Nyabutanga (TZ) 3–0 St. Kizito Seminary
Ndeeba CU 0–3 Mother Janet
Mother Janet 3–0 St Kizito Seminary
St. James (KE) 3–1 Ndeeba CU
Bishop Muge (KE) 3–0 St Kizito Seminary
Chwele (KE) 3–0 Ndeeba CU
Mother Janet 3–0 St James (KE)
St. James (KE) 2–3 St. Kizito Seminary
Nyabutanga (TZ) 3–0 Ndeeba
Chwele (KE) 1-3 Mother Janet
Primary - Volleyball girls
St Augustine Muruto (KE) 3–0 Sunrise Primary
Sunrise Primary 0–3 St Patricks The Vaal (KE)
Lukhuna FYM (KE) 3–0 Sunrise Primary