Feasssa Games: Uganda raids Kakamega for more glory

Overall defending champions Uganda will have about 1600 students competing in 22 disciplines at the 2025 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games in Kakamega, Kenya.

According to Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (Usssa) chief executive officer Chris Mugisha, 66 secondary and 11 primary schools, plus three Special Needs Education Schools (SNEs) competing in goal ball, will represent Uganda - which has won the last three overall titles - hence a total of 124 teams.

Chess and scrabble will make their debut at the games while lacrosse, beach volleyball, beach soccer, cricket, and dance sport will feature as demonstration sports, Mugisha revealed at the flag off ceremony held last Friday in Lugogo and presided over by National Council of Sports (NCS) general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel.

In athletics all five countries Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda are poised to present boys' and girls' teams. A visiting side from Ivory Coast will also compete among the boys.

In swimming, the hosts will compete against Uganda and Burundi in both girls' and boys' categories.

In beach volleyball, select Kenyan sides will take on Ugandan top sides Bukedea Comprehensive, Hilton HS, and St. Mary’s College Rushoroza among the boys plus Seroma Christian High School and Ngora High School among the girls.

In beach soccer, only Ugandan sides will take part; St. Lawrence Crown City, Standard High Zana (Stahiza), and Ntare School among the boys plus Stahiza, Mukono Kings HS, and Kashenshero Girls among the girls.

In cricket, Tanzanian side Kihere SS will face a Kenyan side among the boys. Sacred Heart SS Gulu will also take on a Kenyan side andnl Gairo SS from Tanzania in girls' cricket.

For lacrosse, the Kenyans battle St. Peter's College Tororo, Empower Internatonal Academy, and Bombo Army among the boys plus Muzza High, Nabisunsa Girls, and Bombo Army among the girls.

Basketball 3x3

In boys' basketball 3x3, last year's silver medalists Seroma did not make it this time but bronze medalists and Ugandan champions Amus College are joined by Nyakasura plus Kenyan sides Pioneer Academy and St. Joseph Kitale, plus Tanzania's Juhudi SS in Group B while the other Ugandan sides St. Cyprian Kyabakade and Buddo SS are joined by Rwanda's A.P.E Rugunga, Kenya's St. Mary's Yala and Sigalame High are in Group A.

For the girls, Ugandan champions and last year's silver medalists St. Noa opted out as did other medalists from last year; Butere Girls (gold) and St. Joseph Girls Kitale (bronze) - both from Kenya.

But Ugandan sides Buddo S.S and Seroma are drawn with Kenyan sides Buruburu and Asumbi Girls, plus Rwandan side G.S Gahini in Group A while Mvara SS and St. Mary's College Kitende (Smask) are drawn with Kenya's Ng'iya and Tigoi Girls, plus Juhudi.

Basketball 5x5

In the boys' basketball 5x5 category, defending champions Amus are drawn with Ugandan champions Seeta High School A Level Campus, Rwanda's I.T.S Kigali, Kenyan sides Dagorei HS and Dr. Aggrey SS, plus Lumala Secondary from Tanzania.

In Group B, St. Cyprian Kyabakade and Kibuli SS are joined by Juhudi, Kenyan sides Lukenya Academy and Laiser Hill Academy, plus Rwanda's Marie Reine Muhanga.

For the girls, defending champions St. Noa are in Group A with Kibuli, St. Joseph's Kitale, another Kenyan side in Kaya Tiwi, Juhudi, and Rwanda's E.S.B Kamonyi.

In Group B, Ugandan champions Smask and Nabisunsa Girls are drawn with Itigi and Orkeeswa Secondary from Tanzania, Butere, Olympic Secondary from Kenya, and Gahini.

Chess and scrabble

In the battle of wits, St. Mary's College Kisubi (Smack), St. Henry’s College Kitovu, and Jinja College battle Kenyan sides Tigers, Elephants, Gorillas, and Simba while Wampeewo Ntake, Iganga Girls, and Maryhill HS take on the hosts' Tacticians, Bishop Divas, Queens Gambit, and Royal Checkmates in the chess round-robin.

For boys' scrabble, Ugandan champions Ntare battle Reverand Jabuloni Isoke and Namilyango College plus Kenyan sides Moi Mbiruri SS and Utumishi Academy. For the girls, champions Reverand Jabuloni take on Wampeewo, and Seroma plus Kenyan side Kahuha Girls.

Handball

In girls' handball, defending and national champions Kibuli SS are drawn with fellow Ugandan side Kawanda SS in Group A but are joined by Kenyan sides Dagoretti Mixed and St. Joseph Girls Kitale, plus Tanzania's Doingoya SS. Gombe SS and Mbogo High that took silver and bronze respectively in Bukedea are joined in Group B by Rwanda's ES Nyamgabe, Tanzania's Maweni Secondary, plus Kenyan duo Kadia and Moi Girls.

Ugandan champions Wampewo Ntake got boys' silver last year and are drawn in Group B with fellow countrymen Gombe S.S, then bronze winners Kimilili High and Manyatta Secondary from Kenya, Rwanda's Adegi - who won gold, Tanzania's Kilombero SS, and visitors from Ivory Coast in what looks like a group of death.

Group A had Mbogo Mixed and Bombo Army from Uganda, Kamito SS and Highway SS from Kenya, ES Kigoma from Rwanda, and Kimondo Secondary from Tanzania.

Hockey

In boys' hockey a round-robin pits Ntare School which won bronze last year and Ugandan champions Mbarara High against countrymen Kakungulu Memorial and Kyaddondo SS, plus Kenyan sides Musingu HS - who have a title to defend, St. Anthony's Kitale, St. Charles Lwanga, and Mpesa Academy.

The girls' round-robin has last year's gold medalists St. Joseph's Kitale and bronze medalists Tigoi Girls - both from Kenya joined by countrywomen Ng'iya and Mwiki SS while Uganda will be represented by champions Kakungulu, Bweranyangi Girls, Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga, and debutants Sacred Hearts SS Mushanga.

Football

In boys' football, defending champions Amus have Ugandan champions Buddo S.S in their group and last year's bronze medalists Musingu from Kenya who are also joined by countrymen Butere Boys HS and Highway SS, Tanzania's Kizuka SS and Rwanda's C.G.F.K Kicukiro.

Record champions Smask are with Bukedea in Group B and are joined by Agai and St. Joseph's Kitale from Kenya, Burundi's E.P.M Mpanda, Tanzania's Benjamin Mkapa SS, and Rugunga.

In girls' football, 2024 and 2023 champions St. Noa and Kawempe Muslim are in Group A with Tanzania's Alliance SS, Kenya's Madira and Nasokol Girls, and Huye while Amus College and Boni Consilli Vocational and Secondary are drawn with Butere, Kobala SS, and Archbishop Njenga Girls from the host country, plus Fountain Gate from Tanzania.

Netball

Defending champions Smask are drawn with Ugandan bronze medalists Hamdan Islamic, Kenyan duo Kaya Tiwi and Oyugi Ogango, plus Tanzania's Vwawa and Bugogwa SS while Group B has Ugandan champions Buddo S.S, St. Noa, plus St. Joseph's Kitale and Bukokholo from Kenya, Gahini, and Tanzania's Lutozo SS.

Rugby

In rugby 15s, Ugandan champions King’s College Budo are drawn in group B with Busoga College Mwiri and Kenyan sides All Saints SS and Kisii HS while Namilyango and Jinja SS are in group B with Kenyan schoolsnl Upper Hill and Vihiga SS.

In the 7s, Ugandan sides Makerere College, London College Maya, Smack, and Mbarara High will battle Kenyan sides Bungoma High, Koyonzo, St. Peter’s Mumias, and Bwake Secondary who won silver last year, plus Gitisi TSS from Rwanda in the boys' round-robin.

For the girls' round-robin, last year's bronze winners Nkoma SS and Jinja SS battle Kenyan schools Paul Harris, Mwira, St. Theresa's, and Kinale SS who won silver.

Table tennis, badminton, and tennis

In table tennis, defending champions Mbogo Mixed and Ugandan champions Kibuli SS, Seroma, and Ubuntu Hill will battle two Kenyan select sides for honours in the boys' round-robin.

Job to do. School buses carrying athletes descend on Kakamega. PHOTO/COURTESY

The same applies to the girls, where defending and national champions Kibuli SS, Mbogo High, Mbogo College, and Mbogo Mixed represent Uganda.

In badminton, regional and national champions Kibuli are joined by Kakungulu, Seroma, and Kinaawa HS in the battle for boys' honours over Kenyan sides while for the girls, Mbogo High who have the Feasssa and Usssa titles are joined by Rubaga Girls, Seroma, and Mariam High against the Kenyans.

In lawn tennis, the Kenyans have to battle Namilyango, Ntare, Smack, and Kibuli among the boys then Kibuli, Gayaza High School, Nabisunsa, St. Mary’s Namagunga among the girls.

Volleyball

Burundi's LT St. Luc are back to defend their boys' volleyball title and are drawn with Ugandan champions and last year's silver medalists Bukedea plus Stahiza, Kenyan sides Malava HS and Mwaluphamba, Rwanda's P.S.V.F Huye and Tanzania's Tumbi SS. Group B has Ugandan champions Namugongo Vocational and Secondary and St. Jerome SS Ndama, Tanzanian side Mugogwa SS, Rwanda's St. Philippe Nelly, and Kenyan trio Gogo Secondary, Cheptil SS, and St. Peter’s Mumias.

Ugandan champions Bukedea are drawn with Tororo Girls in Group B, Rwanda's St. Aloys SS, Tanzania's Mwanhuzi, plus Kenya's Bishop Sulumeti, Kesogon Secondary, and St. Mathias Mwitoti.

Group A has Amus College and Katikamu SDA, Rwanda's E.S.B Kamonyi, Tanzania's Kajunjumele SS, and Kenya's Soweto SS and Kwanthanze

Primary Schools

In primary schools, only Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will present boys' and girls' teams for athletics.

In football, Rays of Grace and Namagabi Umea battle Tanzania's Kikundi, Rwanda's GS Mukungu, plus Kenya's Central, Moi Boarding, Kotile, and Mayoni in the boys' round-robin.

Oasis and Bweyogerere Church of Uganda take on Bishop Muge Memorial, Totum, Mwira, and AIC Sultan - all from Kenya, plus Tanzania's Bwire in the girls' round-robin.

In netball, Uganda will be represented by Namagabi Umea and Winsa Primary School against Kenyan sides Mukuyuni FYM, Wikondiek, Nyafare, and Kissawai, plus Tanzania's Mhonze in the primary schools' round-robin.

In volleyball, Sunrise will compete against Tanzania's Bomani, Kenya's St. Patricks The Vaal, Bishop Muge, Lukhuna FYM, and St. Augustin Muruto in the girls' round-robin.