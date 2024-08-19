Feasssa Games: Uganda seek sustainable dominance

Uganda have been overall champions of the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games for the last three years.

Part of that success has continued into continental and international secondary school competitions but Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) want more.

“We do not want to just win at the Feasssa Games but give the athletes the competition and preparation that can help them win more at the world stage,” USSSA president Justus Mugisha, said ahead of the games that started in Bukedea – eastern Uganda.

Part of that sustainability project means USSSA and its members must do more outside the competition setting.

Assistant Commissioner for Sports Sam Odong says they need to start with having Physical Education at Advanced Level.

“PE is compulsory in Primary, Ordinary Level and also an option at University but it is not at A Level. That gap needs to be filled for us to help the athletes that decide to pursue PE as a career,” Odong added.

Such a decision, USSSA believe would encourage mass participation in sports.

Cost sharing

However, one of the challengers of mass participation is that some schools that qualify to represent Uganda at the Feasssa Games pull out due to financial constraints.

Every student is required to pay $11 per day (about Shs41,800) per day for the period of the Games. According to Mugisha, government will refund $6 (Shs22,800) per day to the students this time.

On top of that, government will pay all participation costs for the swimming and athletics teams while also providing two sets of uniform to the athletes.

Uganda is presenting a big team.

“I want to challenge Parliament to ensure that funding of athletes that represent Uganda at all levels should be entirely a responsibility of government. We cannot be involving children in cost sharing,” Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang, said.

Age cheating

Ogwang also urged students to lead with discipline, the fear of God and hardwork. He also promised, as leader of Uganda’s delegation, to “petition Feasssa if other countries use non-bonafide students. We do not want this business of someone winning a gold medal and they cannot address the press because they are not students.”

“For our case, if you did not participate at zonal and national competitions, you should not be going for Feasssa. If we are not good, let us lose honourably.

“We are using these Games to prepare athletes for the future and we cannot demotivate them by letting them play against their fathers. In fact, we want to track the development of athletes from primary, secondary and tertiary level.”