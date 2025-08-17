Feasssa: Kitende top Day III, hockey sides struggle
What you need to know:
Mwiki SS also beat Sacred Heart SS Mushanga 5-0. Such was the dominance of the Kenyans that Ngi'ya and Tigoi's 2-0 respective wins over Bweranyangi and Kakungulu Memorial ended in relief.
Day Three of the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games in Kakamega brought lots of success across board for St. Mary's College Kitende (Smask).
After a 9-1 Day Two opening ceremony win over Burundi's EPM Mpanda in boys' football, where Arafat Nkoola and Denis Kisiriko each grabbed a hat-trick then Collins Ochata, Frank Ssekanjanko, and Leonard Kasaanya got one apiece, Kitende carried their momentum to beat Tanzania's Benjamin Mkapa SS 1-0 on Saturday.
But before they spread the winning spirit to other Smask teams, the bug caught their fellow Ugandan representatives in boys' football.
Buddo SS defeated Rwanda's CGFK Kicukiro 2-0 - with Babi Shakur scoring one in either half - while Bukedea Comprehensive also beat Rwanda's A.P.E Rugunga 3-0.
In girl's football, the main affairs had Ugandan sides take on themselves. Amus College School gave debutants Boni-Consili a rude 4-0 welcome to the regional with goals from Vicky Atyeronimungu, Faith Akol, Edina Wanda and an own goal.
But the frustration of not scoring goals grew in the Kawempe Muslim camp as they got a second read card of the tournament in their draw with defending and national champions St. Noa Girls Zana.
This time, coach Ayub Khalifa was on the receiving end of marching orders for misconduct as his side drew yet another game 0-0.
Ugandan sides battle
Kitende beat Hamdan Islamic 42-19 in an all-Ugandan netball encounter, then their basketball girls beat Itigi SS from Tanzania 94-34 and fellow Ugandans Mvara 17-12 in the 3x3 version to cap off a good hunting day.
St. Noa also beat Kibuli SS 59-36 in girls' basketball.
But Kibuli wrestled back some pride with 5-0 wins in boys' badminton against a Kenya select and Seroma Christian High School.
Kibuli also beat the Kenyan select in tennis but also fell to St. Cyprian Kyabakade 68-38 in boys basketball. St. Cyprian also beat Buddo SS 17-15 in the boys' 3x3.
Home supremacy in hockey
However, in girls' hockey, the Ugandan schools were taken to the cleansers by their Kenyan counterparts.
The only thing St. Joseph's Kitale left the Mt. St. Mary’s College Namagunga girls with was life as they dishonorably hit them 13-0.
The boys, however, reclaimed some pride. First, Mbarara High recovered from a Day One loss to beat Kenyan side Mpesa Academy 2-0.
Meanwhile, a 3rd minute penalty corner opener from Shafiq Byamukama and a 45th effort from Mark William Ojok to take a 2-0 lead over St. Anthony's Kitale had Kakungulu feeling confident of yet another Kenyan scalp.
But they capitulated to a 54th minute goal from Kelvin Onyango and 60th minute penalty corner equalizer from Delvin Najoli to draw 2-2.
After that, Kenyan sides St. Charles Lwanga and Musingu High beat Kyaddondo SS 2-0 and Ntare School 3-0 respectively.
Netball
St. Mary's Kitende 42:19 Hamdan Islamic
Buddo SS 84:07 GS Gahini (RW)
Table tennis - Boys
Kenya 0-3 Seroma Christian HS
Ubuntu Hill 3-1 Kenya
Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Tanzania
Handball - Boys
Bombo Army 21-16 ES Kigoma (RW)
Ivory coast 17- 30 Gombe SS
Handball - Girls
Gombe SS 13-18 Mbogo High
Kawanda SS 31-20 Doingoya (TZ)
Volleyball - Boys
Bukedea Comprehensive 3-0 St Luc (RW)
(25:20, 25:22, 25:20)
Namugongo Vocational 3-0 St Jerome (RW)
(25:21, 25:18, 25:22)
Volleyball - Girls
Tororo Girls 0-3 St Aloys (RW)
Bukedea Comprehensive 2-3 Mwitoti (KE)
(16:25, 25:19, 15:25, 25:17, 15:11)
Hockey - Boys
St. Anthony's Kitale (KE) 2-2 Kakungulu Memorial
Mpesa Academy (KE) 0-2 Mbarara High
Ntare School 0-3 Musingu High (KE)
St. Charles Lwanga (KE) 2-0 Kyaddondo
Hockey - Girls
Ngi'ya (KE) 0-2 Bweranyangi
Kakungulu Memorial 0- 2 Tigoi (KE)
St. Joseph's Kitale (KE) 13 - 0 St. Mary's Namagunga
Mwiki SS (KE) 5-0 Sacred Heart Mushanga
Basketball- Boys
Amus College 75-36 Lumala SS (TZ)
Seeta High School 42-79 I.T.S Kigali (RW)
Kibuli SS 38 - 68 St Cyprian HS Kyabakade
Basketball - Girls
Kibuli SS 36-59 St. Noa
Itigi SS 34-94 Smask
Basketball 3X3 - Boys
Amus College 15-12 Nyakasura
Buddo SS 15-17 St. Cyprian Kyabakade
Basketball 3x3 - Girls
St Mary's Kitende 17-12 Mvara SS
Buddo SS 11-10 Seroma CHS
Lacrosse - Boys
Musingu High (KE) 6-11 Bombo Army
Mumias Muslim (KE) 1-14 Empower International
Lacrosse - Girls
Reuben SS (KE) 4-11 Nabisunsa Girls
St. Charles Kalaba (KE) 10-7 Bombo Army
Rugby 15s - Boys
All Saints Embu (KE) 27-03 Busoga College Mwiri
Jinja SSS 13-03 Namilyango College
Rugby 7s - Boys
Gitisi (RW) 14-7 Mbarara High
St. Mary's College Kisubi 5-7 Makerere College
St. Peter's Mumias (KE) 34-00 London College St. Lawrence
St. Mary's College Kisubi 17-00 Gitisi SS (RW)
Mbarara High 0-07 Bungoma High (KE)
Makerere College 12-40 St. Peter's Mumias (KE)
London College of St. Lawrence 5-38 Bwake SS (KE)
Rugby 7s - Girls
Jinja SS 07-00 Nkoma SS
Tennis - Boys
Kenya 2 0-3 Seroma Christian
Ubuntu 0-3 Kenya 1
Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Tanzania 1
Tanzania 2 0-3 Kenya 3
Ubuntu Hill
Tennis - Girls
Kenya 1 3-1 Mbogo Mixed
Mbogo College 3-0 Kenya 2
Kibuli SS 3-0 Kenya 3
Tanzania 1 3-2 Tanzania 2
Chess - Girls
Maryhill 1-3 Iganga SS
Queens Gambit (KE) 3-1 Wampeewo Ntake
Chess - Boys
Elephant (KE) 1-3 St. Henry's Kitovu
Tigers (KE) 3.5-0.5 Jinja College
Badminton - Boys
Kibuli SS 5-0 Kenya B
Kinaawa High 4-1 Kenya A
Kakungulu Mem. 2-3 Seroma CHS
Kinaawa High 5-0 Kenya B
Kibuli SS 5-0 Seroma CHS
Badminton- Girls
Kenya A 5-0 Seroma CHS
Rubaga Girls 5-0 Mariam High
Mbogo High 5-0 Kenya B
Kenya B 3-2 Mariam High
Kenya A 2-3 Rubaga Girls