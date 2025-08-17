Feasssa: Kitende top Day III, hockey sides struggle

Day Three of the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games in Kakamega brought lots of success across board for St. Mary's College Kitende (Smask).

After a 9-1 Day Two opening ceremony win over Burundi's EPM Mpanda in boys' football, where Arafat Nkoola and Denis Kisiriko each grabbed a hat-trick then Collins Ochata, Frank Ssekanjanko, and Leonard Kasaanya got one apiece, Kitende carried their momentum to beat Tanzania's Benjamin Mkapa SS 1-0 on Saturday.

But before they spread the winning spirit to other Smask teams, the bug caught their fellow Ugandan representatives in boys' football.

Buddo SS defeated Rwanda's CGFK Kicukiro 2-0 - with Babi Shakur scoring one in either half - while Bukedea Comprehensive also beat Rwanda's A.P.E Rugunga 3-0.

In girl's football, the main affairs had Ugandan sides take on themselves. Amus College School gave debutants Boni-Consili a rude 4-0 welcome to the regional with goals from Vicky Atyeronimungu, Faith Akol, Edina Wanda and an own goal.

But the frustration of not scoring goals grew in the Kawempe Muslim camp as they got a second read card of the tournament in their draw with defending and national champions St. Noa Girls Zana.

This time, coach Ayub Khalifa was on the receiving end of marching orders for misconduct as his side drew yet another game 0-0.

Ugandan sides battle

Kitende beat Hamdan Islamic 42-19 in an all-Ugandan netball encounter, then their basketball girls beat Itigi SS from Tanzania 94-34 and fellow Ugandans Mvara 17-12 in the 3x3 version to cap off a good hunting day.

St. Noa also beat Kibuli SS 59-36 in girls' basketball.

But Kibuli wrestled back some pride with 5-0 wins in boys' badminton against a Kenya select and Seroma Christian High School.

Kibuli also beat the Kenyan select in tennis but also fell to St. Cyprian Kyabakade 68-38 in boys basketball. St. Cyprian also beat Buddo SS 17-15 in the boys' 3x3.

Home supremacy in hockey

However, in girls' hockey, the Ugandan schools were taken to the cleansers by their Kenyan counterparts.

The only thing St. Joseph's Kitale left the Mt. St. Mary’s College Namagunga girls with was life as they dishonorably hit them 13-0.

Mwiki SS also beat Sacred Heart SS Mushanga 5-0. Such was the dominance of the Kenyans that Ngi'ya and Tigoi's 2-0 respective wins over Bweranyangi and Kakungulu Memorial ended in relief.

The boys, however, reclaimed some pride. First, Mbarara High recovered from a Day One loss to beat Kenyan side Mpesa Academy 2-0.

Meanwhile, a 3rd minute penalty corner opener from Shafiq Byamukama and a 45th effort from Mark William Ojok to take a 2-0 lead over St. Anthony's Kitale had Kakungulu feeling confident of yet another Kenyan scalp.

But they capitulated to a 54th minute goal from Kelvin Onyango and 60th minute penalty corner equalizer from Delvin Najoli to draw 2-2.

After that, Kenyan sides St. Charles Lwanga and Musingu High beat Kyaddondo SS 2-0 and Ntare School 3-0 respectively.

Netball

St. Mary's Kitende 42:19 Hamdan Islamic

Buddo SS 84:07 GS Gahini (RW)

Table tennis - Boys

Kenya 0-3 Seroma Christian HS

Ubuntu Hill 3-1 Kenya

Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Tanzania

Handball - Boys

Bombo Army 21-16 ES Kigoma (RW)

Ivory coast 17- 30 Gombe SS

Handball - Girls

Gombe SS 13-18 Mbogo High

Kawanda SS 31-20 Doingoya (TZ)

Volleyball - Boys

Bukedea Comprehensive 3-0 St Luc (RW)

(25:20, 25:22, 25:20)

Namugongo Vocational 3-0 St Jerome (RW)

(25:21, 25:18, 25:22)

Volleyball - Girls

Tororo Girls 0-3 St Aloys (RW)

Bukedea Comprehensive 2-3 Mwitoti (KE)

(16:25, 25:19, 15:25, 25:17, 15:11)

Hockey - Boys

St. Anthony's Kitale (KE) 2-2 Kakungulu Memorial

Mpesa Academy (KE) 0-2 Mbarara High

Ntare School 0-3 Musingu High (KE)

St. Charles Lwanga (KE) 2-0 Kyaddondo

Hockey - Girls

Ngi'ya (KE) 0-2 Bweranyangi

Kakungulu Memorial 0- 2 Tigoi (KE)

St. Joseph's Kitale (KE) 13 - 0 St. Mary's Namagunga

Mwiki SS (KE) 5-0 Sacred Heart Mushanga

Basketball- Boys

Amus College 75-36 Lumala SS (TZ)

Seeta High School 42-79 I.T.S Kigali (RW)

Kibuli SS 38 - 68 St Cyprian HS Kyabakade

Basketball - Girls

Kibuli SS 36-59 St. Noa

Itigi SS 34-94 Smask

Basketball 3X3 - Boys

Amus College 15-12 Nyakasura

Buddo SS 15-17 St. Cyprian Kyabakade

Basketball 3x3 - Girls

St Mary's Kitende 17-12 Mvara SS

Buddo SS 11-10 Seroma CHS

Lacrosse - Boys

Musingu High (KE) 6-11 Bombo Army

Mumias Muslim (KE) 1-14 Empower International

Lacrosse - Girls

Reuben SS (KE) 4-11 Nabisunsa Girls

St. Charles Kalaba (KE) 10-7 Bombo Army

Rugby 15s - Boys

All Saints Embu (KE) 27-03 Busoga College Mwiri

Jinja SSS 13-03 Namilyango College

Rugby 7s - Boys

Gitisi (RW) 14-7 Mbarara High

St. Mary's College Kisubi 5-7 Makerere College

St. Peter's Mumias (KE) 34-00 London College St. Lawrence

St. Mary's College Kisubi 17-00 Gitisi SS (RW)

Mbarara High 0-07 Bungoma High (KE)

Makerere College 12-40 St. Peter's Mumias (KE)

London College of St. Lawrence 5-38 Bwake SS (KE)

Rugby 7s - Girls

Jinja SS 07-00 Nkoma SS

Tennis - Boys

Kenya 2 0-3 Seroma Christian

Ubuntu 0-3 Kenya 1

Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Tanzania 1

Tanzania 2 0-3 Kenya 3

Ubuntu Hill

Tennis - Girls

Kenya 1 3-1 Mbogo Mixed

Mbogo College 3-0 Kenya 2

Kibuli SS 3-0 Kenya 3

Tanzania 1 3-2 Tanzania 2

Chess - Girls

Maryhill 1-3 Iganga SS

Queens Gambit (KE) 3-1 Wampeewo Ntake

Chess - Boys

Elephant (KE) 1-3 St. Henry's Kitovu

Tigers (KE) 3.5-0.5 Jinja College

Badminton - Boys

Kibuli SS 5-0 Kenya B

Kinaawa High 4-1 Kenya A

Kakungulu Mem. 2-3 Seroma CHS

Kinaawa High 5-0 Kenya B

Kibuli SS 5-0 Seroma CHS

Badminton- Girls

Kenya A 5-0 Seroma CHS

Rubaga Girls 5-0 Mariam High

Mbogo High 5-0 Kenya B

Kenya B 3-2 Mariam High