Feasssa: St. Noa, Kibuli, Bombo Army enjoy Day II

Patricia Nayiga bagged two goals as St. Noa beat Rwandan side P.S.V.F Huye 6-0 in the group stages of girls's football at the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games in Kakamega, Kenya on Friday.

Defending and Ugandan champions St. Noa will feel they sent the right message ahead of their big clash with Kawempe Muslim on Saturday.

Sylvia Kabene, Esther Babirye, Mary Ayugi, and Imelda Kasimire were also among the goals on a rather bright morning in western Kenya.

It was also double joy for Kibuli SS as their boys and girls beat Rwanda's Marie Renie Mulanga 61-45 and Tanzania's Juhudi SS respectively in basketball. Bombo Army also enjoyed a narrow 6-5 win over Mumias Muslim Boys in lacrosse while their girls also made light work of Reuben SS from Kenya in a 15-3 win.

Amus College also beat Kenya's Dagoretti HS 70-56 in boys' basketball while Nabisunsa Girls defeated Tanzania's Orkeswa 56-42.

Elsewhere, Wampeewo Ntake's boys' handball team captain Emmanuel Muhumuza commended "the team work of the boys' for pulling them to a 38-24 win over Tanzanian side Kilimbero SS on the morning.

But unfortunately, Gombe SS could not follow suit as they narrowly lost 33-30 to Rwanda's Adegi.

There was also primary school action mostly dominated by the Kenyans in volleyball and football while Uganda dominated netball.

However, overall action for the day was minimal as the participating teams had to gather at Bukhungu International Stadium for the opening ceremony in the afternoon.

Feasssa Games - Day 2 Results

Football - Girls

St. Noa 6-0 P.S.V.F Huye (RW)

Basketball - Boys

Kibuli SS 61- 45 Marie Renie Mulanga (RW)

Dagoretti HS (KE) 56-70 Amus College

Basketball - Girls

Juhudi SS (TZ) 31-37 Kibuli SS

Nabisunsa Girls 56-42 Orkeswa SS (TZ)

Handball - Boys

Wampeewo Ntake 38-24 Kilimbero SS (KE)

Adegi (RW) 33-30 Gombe SS

Lacrosse - Girls

Reuben SS (KE) 3-15 Bombo Army

Lacrosse - Boys

Mumias Muslim Boys (KE) 5-6 Bombo Army

Primary Schools Football - Girls

Bwire (TZ) 3-2 Anyiko (KE)

Mwira (KE) 7-0 Bweyogerere

A.I.C Sultan (KE) 1-0 Oasis

Primary Schools Football - Boys

Central (KE) 1-1 Kikundi (TZ)

Moi Boarding (KE) 1-1 G.S Mukungu (RW)

Namagabi Umea 4-0 Kotile (KE)

Rays of Grace 1-1 Mayoni

Primary Schools Volleyball - Girls

Lukhuna FYM (KE) 3-1 Bomani (TZ)

St. Augustine Muruto (KE) 3-0 Sunrise

Primary Schools Volleyball - Boys

Oruga (KE) 3-0 St. James (KE)

Nyabutanga (TZ) 3-0 St. Kizito Seminary

Ndeeba CK 0-3 Mother Janet

Bishop Muge (KE) 3-2 Chwele (KE)

Primary Schools Netball

Mhonze (TZ) 34-57 Winsa

Kissawai (KE) 31-54 Mukuyuni (KE)

Namagabi 40-38 Primary School

Nyafari (KE) 10-82 Wikondiek (KE)