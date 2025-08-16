Feasssa: St. Noa, Kibuli, Bombo Army enjoy Day II
Defending and Ugandan champions St. Noa will feel they sent the right message ahead of their big clash with Kawempe Muslim on Saturday.
Patricia Nayiga bagged two goals as St. Noa beat Rwandan side P.S.V.F Huye 6-0 in the group stages of girls's football at the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games in Kakamega, Kenya on Friday.
Sylvia Kabene, Esther Babirye, Mary Ayugi, and Imelda Kasimire were also among the goals on a rather bright morning in western Kenya.
It was also double joy for Kibuli SS as their boys and girls beat Rwanda's Marie Renie Mulanga 61-45 and Tanzania's Juhudi SS respectively in basketball. Bombo Army also enjoyed a narrow 6-5 win over Mumias Muslim Boys in lacrosse while their girls also made light work of Reuben SS from Kenya in a 15-3 win.
Amus College also beat Kenya's Dagoretti HS 70-56 in boys' basketball while Nabisunsa Girls defeated Tanzania's Orkeswa 56-42.
Elsewhere, Wampeewo Ntake's boys' handball team captain Emmanuel Muhumuza commended "the team work of the boys' for pulling them to a 38-24 win over Tanzanian side Kilimbero SS on the morning.
But unfortunately, Gombe SS could not follow suit as they narrowly lost 33-30 to Rwanda's Adegi.
There was also primary school action mostly dominated by the Kenyans in volleyball and football while Uganda dominated netball.
However, overall action for the day was minimal as the participating teams had to gather at Bukhungu International Stadium for the opening ceremony in the afternoon.
Feasssa Games - Day 2 Results
Football - Girls
St. Noa 6-0 P.S.V.F Huye (RW)
Basketball - Boys
Kibuli SS 61- 45 Marie Renie Mulanga (RW)
Dagoretti HS (KE) 56-70 Amus College
Basketball - Girls
Juhudi SS (TZ) 31-37 Kibuli SS
Nabisunsa Girls 56-42 Orkeswa SS (TZ)
Handball - Boys
Wampeewo Ntake 38-24 Kilimbero SS (KE)
Adegi (RW) 33-30 Gombe SS
Lacrosse - Girls
Reuben SS (KE) 3-15 Bombo Army
Lacrosse - Boys
Mumias Muslim Boys (KE) 5-6 Bombo Army
Primary Schools Football - Girls
Bwire (TZ) 3-2 Anyiko (KE)
Mwira (KE) 7-0 Bweyogerere
A.I.C Sultan (KE) 1-0 Oasis
Primary Schools Football - Boys
Central (KE) 1-1 Kikundi (TZ)
Moi Boarding (KE) 1-1 G.S Mukungu (RW)
Namagabi Umea 4-0 Kotile (KE)
Rays of Grace 1-1 Mayoni
Primary Schools Volleyball - Girls
Lukhuna FYM (KE) 3-1 Bomani (TZ)
St. Augustine Muruto (KE) 3-0 Sunrise
Primary Schools Volleyball - Boys
Oruga (KE) 3-0 St. James (KE)
Nyabutanga (TZ) 3-0 St. Kizito Seminary
Ndeeba CK 0-3 Mother Janet
Bishop Muge (KE) 3-2 Chwele (KE)
Primary Schools Netball
Mhonze (TZ) 34-57 Winsa
Kissawai (KE) 31-54 Mukuyuni (KE)
Namagabi 40-38 Primary School
Nyafari (KE) 10-82 Wikondiek (KE)