Feasssa: Still tight to call after Day Four

It was a tough outing for Kakungulu Memorial in boys' badminton as they lost 5-0 to Kibuli SS and 4-1 to Kinaawa High School Kawempe at the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games in Kakamega, Kenya

Meanwhile Kibuli also registered wins over Kenya A while Seroma Christian High School also beat Kenya B.

But in girls' badminton, Seroma's ambitions were pegged back by 5-0 and 4-1 losses to Mbogo High School and Rubaga Girls respectively.

The rivalry between Mbogo High and Rubaga ended in a 3-2 win by the former.

Mbogo High, however, struggled in handball with a 17-13 loss to Kenya's Moi Girls Kamusinga.

ES Nyamgabe of Rwanda also beat Gombe SS 32-27. Gombe's boys’ team also suffered their third loss of the campaign, falling 19-39 to Kenya’s Kimilili High School, while the Kibuli SS girls, defending champions, recorded their second defeat, losing 24-26 to Uganda’s Kawanda SS.

Wampeewo Ntakke boys also faced a narrow 26-27 loss to Rwanda’s Adegi, the defending champions, in a rough encounter.

Meanwhile in girls' volleyball, it was not easy for the Ugandan sides.

Kamonyi from Tanzania built on their 25-17 and 25-19 early set wins to beat Amus College 3-1. Amus took the third set 25-21 but fell 25-18 in the fourth while their neighbours Bukedea Comprehensive were seen off 3-0 by Kenya's Kesogon (25-13, 25-9, 25-13).

However, Katikamu wrestled back some national pride by defeating Tanzania's Kajunjumele 3-1 (15-25, 25-12, 16-25, 22-25).

In boys' volleyball Bukedea beat Tanzania's Tumbi 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-11) while Standard High Zana defeated Malava from Kenya 3-1 (25-22, 25-18, 28-30, 25-18) but Rwanda's St Philip (RWA) ceded a 2-0 advantage then recovered in the decisive set to beat Uganda's St. Jerome 3-2 (25-23, 25-16, 28-30, 23-25, 15-5).

Kawempe fight on

In girls' football Agnes Nabukenya's brace handed Kawempe Muslim their first win of the competition in a 2-1 win over Rwanda’s Huye at Kakamega High School.

But St. Noa continued to soar high with a 4-0 over Tanzania’s Alliance School thanks to a brace from Sylvia Kabene, and a goal from each of Esther Babirye and Zainabu Birungi.

That lifted St. Noa's camp mood after a narrow 46-43 loss to Buddo SS in netball.

In boys' hockey, Kakungulu Memorial and Kenya's St. Anthony’s Kitale have become the main antagonists after the former beat their country's national champions Mbarara High 2-0 while the latter beat Feasssa champions Musingu High 2-1.

Shafiq Byamukama and Elias Okello scored for Kakungulu. But things are turning sour for Ntare School who suffered their second straight defeat - a 3-1 loss to Kenya's St. Charles Lwanga.

In the girls' category, Kakungulu recovered from Saturday's loss by beating Kenya's Mwiki SS 1-0.

However, Mt. St. Mary’s College Namagunga continue to suffer. They lost 5-0 to Bweranyangi Girls. Kenya's St. Joseph's Kitale beat Sacred Heart SS Mushanga 11-0 to return into contention after fellow Kenyan sides Ngi'ya and Tigoi drew 1-1.

FEASSSA GAMES - SELECT RESULTS

Badminton - Boys

Kenya A 5–0 Kenya B

Kibuli SS 5–0 Kakungulu Memorial

Kibuli SS 4–1 Kenya A

Seroma Christian 4–1 Kenya B

Kinaawa HS Kawempe 3–2 Kakungulu Memorial

Bdminton Girls

Kenya A 5–0 Mariam High

Mbogo HS 5–0 Seroma Christian

Rubaga Girls 4–1 Seroma Christian

Kenya A 4–1 Kenya B

Mbogo HS 3–2 Rubaga Girls

Handball - Boys

Kimilili High School (KE) 39-19 Gombe SS

Adegi (RW) 27-26 Wampeewo Ntakke (UG)

Bombo Army 25-21 Mbogo Mixed

Handball - Girls

Kawanda 26-24 Kibuli SS

Moi Girls Kamusinga (KE) 17-13 Mbogo High

ES Nyamgabe (RW) 32-27 Gombe SS

Volleyball - Boys

Bukedea Comprehensive 3-0 Tumbi (TZ)

Standard High 3-1 Malava (KE)

St. Philip (RW) 3-2 St. Jerome

Volleyball - Girls

Kamonyi (TZ) 3-1 Amus College

Kajunjumele (TZ) 1-3 Katikamu

Kesogon (KE) 3-0 Bukedea Comprehensive

Netball

St. Joseph 54-27 Lutozo (TZ)

Bukokholo (KE) 71-24 GS Gahini (RW)

Oyugi Ogango (KE) 59-23 Vwawa (TZ)

Smask 80-12 Kaya Tiwi (KE)

St. Noa 43-46 Buddo SS

Hamdan Islamic 64-29 Bugogwe (TZ)

Hockey - Boys

St. Charles Lwanga (KE) 3-1 Ntare

Kyadondo 1-1 Mpesa (KE)

Musingu (KE) 1-2 St. Anthony’s (KE)

Kakungulu Memorial 2-0 Mbarara

Hockey - Girls

Bweranyangi 5-0 Namagunga

Mwiki (KE) 0-1 Kakungulu

Tigoi (KE) 1-1 Ng'iya (KE)