Feasssa: Still tight to call after Day Four
What you need to know:
In boys' hockey, Kakungulu Memorial and Kenya's St. Anthony’s Kitale have become the main antagonists after the former beat their country's national champions Mbarara High 2-0 while the latter beat Feasssa champions Musingu High 2-1.
It was a tough outing for Kakungulu Memorial in boys' badminton as they lost 5-0 to Kibuli SS and 4-1 to Kinaawa High School Kawempe at the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games in Kakamega, Kenya
Meanwhile Kibuli also registered wins over Kenya A while Seroma Christian High School also beat Kenya B.
But in girls' badminton, Seroma's ambitions were pegged back by 5-0 and 4-1 losses to Mbogo High School and Rubaga Girls respectively.
The rivalry between Mbogo High and Rubaga ended in a 3-2 win by the former.
Mbogo High, however, struggled in handball with a 17-13 loss to Kenya's Moi Girls Kamusinga.
ES Nyamgabe of Rwanda also beat Gombe SS 32-27. Gombe's boys’ team also suffered their third loss of the campaign, falling 19-39 to Kenya’s Kimilili High School, while the Kibuli SS girls, defending champions, recorded their second defeat, losing 24-26 to Uganda’s Kawanda SS.
Wampeewo Ntakke boys also faced a narrow 26-27 loss to Rwanda’s Adegi, the defending champions, in a rough encounter.
Meanwhile in girls' volleyball, it was not easy for the Ugandan sides.
Kamonyi from Tanzania built on their 25-17 and 25-19 early set wins to beat Amus College 3-1. Amus took the third set 25-21 but fell 25-18 in the fourth while their neighbours Bukedea Comprehensive were seen off 3-0 by Kenya's Kesogon (25-13, 25-9, 25-13).
However, Katikamu wrestled back some national pride by defeating Tanzania's Kajunjumele 3-1 (15-25, 25-12, 16-25, 22-25).
In boys' volleyball Bukedea beat Tanzania's Tumbi 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-11) while Standard High Zana defeated Malava from Kenya 3-1 (25-22, 25-18, 28-30, 25-18) but Rwanda's St Philip (RWA) ceded a 2-0 advantage then recovered in the decisive set to beat Uganda's St. Jerome 3-2 (25-23, 25-16, 28-30, 23-25, 15-5).
Kawempe fight on
In girls' football Agnes Nabukenya's brace handed Kawempe Muslim their first win of the competition in a 2-1 win over Rwanda’s Huye at Kakamega High School.
But St. Noa continued to soar high with a 4-0 over Tanzania’s Alliance School thanks to a brace from Sylvia Kabene, and a goal from each of Esther Babirye and Zainabu Birungi.
That lifted St. Noa's camp mood after a narrow 46-43 loss to Buddo SS in netball.
Shafiq Byamukama and Elias Okello scored for Kakungulu. But things are turning sour for Ntare School who suffered their second straight defeat - a 3-1 loss to Kenya's St. Charles Lwanga.
In the girls' category, Kakungulu recovered from Saturday's loss by beating Kenya's Mwiki SS 1-0.
However, Mt. St. Mary’s College Namagunga continue to suffer. They lost 5-0 to Bweranyangi Girls. Kenya's St. Joseph's Kitale beat Sacred Heart SS Mushanga 11-0 to return into contention after fellow Kenyan sides Ngi'ya and Tigoi drew 1-1.
FEASSSA GAMES - SELECT RESULTS
Badminton - Boys
Kenya A 5–0 Kenya B
Kibuli SS 5–0 Kakungulu Memorial
Kibuli SS 4–1 Kenya A
Seroma Christian 4–1 Kenya B
Kinaawa HS Kawempe 3–2 Kakungulu Memorial
Bdminton Girls
Kenya A 5–0 Mariam High
Mbogo HS 5–0 Seroma Christian
Rubaga Girls 4–1 Seroma Christian
Kenya A 4–1 Kenya B
Mbogo HS 3–2 Rubaga Girls
Handball - Boys
Kimilili High School (KE) 39-19 Gombe SS
Adegi (RW) 27-26 Wampeewo Ntakke (UG)
Bombo Army 25-21 Mbogo Mixed
Handball - Girls
Kawanda 26-24 Kibuli SS
Moi Girls Kamusinga (KE) 17-13 Mbogo High
ES Nyamgabe (RW) 32-27 Gombe SS
Volleyball - Boys
Bukedea Comprehensive 3-0 Tumbi (TZ)
Standard High 3-1 Malava (KE)
St. Philip (RW) 3-2 St. Jerome
Volleyball - Girls
Kamonyi (TZ) 3-1 Amus College
Kajunjumele (TZ) 1-3 Katikamu
Kesogon (KE) 3-0 Bukedea Comprehensive
Netball
St. Joseph 54-27 Lutozo (TZ)
Bukokholo (KE) 71-24 GS Gahini (RW)
Oyugi Ogango (KE) 59-23 Vwawa (TZ)
Smask 80-12 Kaya Tiwi (KE)
St. Noa 43-46 Buddo SS
Hamdan Islamic 64-29 Bugogwe (TZ)
Hockey - Boys
St. Charles Lwanga (KE) 3-1 Ntare
Kyadondo 1-1 Mpesa (KE)
Musingu (KE) 1-2 St. Anthony’s (KE)
Kakungulu Memorial 2-0 Mbarara
Hockey - Girls
Bweranyangi 5-0 Namagunga
Mwiki (KE) 0-1 Kakungulu
Tigoi (KE) 1-1 Ng'iya (KE)
St. Joseph’s Kitale (KE) 11-0 Mushanga