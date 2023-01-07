Federations told ring-fencing of funds cannot work

The Minister of State for Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang is seeking to meet national federation heads to clarify on why money cannot continue to be ring-fenced for them as directed by Parliament in June.

In his June letter to NCS general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel, Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige said: "Parliament in its sitting held on Friday, May 20, 2022 resolved that the following budgetary appropriations be allocated to the following sports federations. Please note that Parliament also resolved that the funds allocated to the sports federations stated above are ring fenced."

But speaking on Tuesday at the National Sports Forum, a quarterly meeting between federations and the Minister, Ogwang said; "on this issue of ring-fencing, I need a private meeting with federation presidents. I need to explain to you why it cannot happen."

"First of all Parliament appropriates the funds but it is us, the Ministry, that are responsible for budgeting," he further said.

"Secondly, what we budget for is not what is released. And the funds released differ in each quarter so what we disperse is in line with what is released (by the Ministry of Finance)," he continued before going on to defend National Council of Sports (NCS), who are under investigation by an ad-hoc committee in Parliament for alleged misappropriation of funds.

"I have seen NCS starting to take bullets which are mine. It is me that defends the budget in Parliament and this issue of ring-fencing cannot work," Ogwang added.

In another related response, Ogwang said some federations were seeking these "government funds to pay for rent for their offices."

"Really? This is the only money I have control over and we want to invest it in sports development, not rent."

Meanwhile, our sources close to NCS revealed that after Mwesige's letter, the body wrote back to Ministry of Finance seeking clarification on how to use the funds as the budget they had to run with had been affected by Parliamentary orders.

"Parliament was turning us into a clearance and forwarding agency, where money comes in and goes to federations.

But we have more activities to run beyond federations. Also some federations have not proven that they can absorb those amounts ring-fenced for them.

So we wrote back to Ministry of Finance and it allowed us to give money according to our budget," our sources revealed.

SPORTS BUDGET

RING-FENCED FUNDS

Shs17.13bn – football

Shs9bn – athletics, boxing and netball (Shs3bn each)

Shs6bn – basketball, rugby, cricket, motorsport and paralympics (Shs1.2bn each)

Shs3bn – badminton, chess, cycling, golf, handball, hockey, kickboxing, pool, swimming, tennis, table tennis, university sports, woodball, volleyball, squash (Shs200m each)