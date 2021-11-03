Fencing clubs receive equipment, urged to be more active

Uganda Fencing Association (UFA) with National Council of Sports (NCS) officials on Sunday handed equipment worth Shs35.5m ($10, 000) to four national fencing clubs at Lugogo to help them train and better their skills in the sport.

The equipment received from the International Fencing Federation (IFF) included; headgears, gloves, swords, chest protectors, jackets, fencing master’s kits, fencing masks among others and were given out to clubs including Bundibugyo, Tela Fencing Club, God’s Bodies and Mayuge.

Fencing in Uganda is mainly based in schools, and since academic institutions have been closed since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Juddy Ruth Alberto the first president of the federation says that once the situation stabilises and schools re-open, they will be taking part in local competitions including the national and schools championships.

She also thanked the NCS for helping them to clear the taxes on the equipment.

Sport for youngsters

“Fencing is mainly played by youngsters in schools because when most people come of age, they stop playing it. We expect to continue with our activities once schools re-open,” she said.

Meanwhile Donald Rukare, the NCS Chairperson, urged the UFA to continue spreading the game to different parts of the country and make it popular among the masses.

“We want to popularise this sport to make it known in the country. With this equipment, we expect them to take part in various competitions and qualify for competitions like the Commonwealth Games,” Rukare said.

Likewise David Katende the Assistant General Secretary of NCS warned the clubs that received the equipment against selling them as well as poor handling. He also called upon them to grow networks and get more equipment to help develop the sport.

“This equipment is for use and not for sale, we want to see results. Maintain and handle the equipment well. Make sure it does not lose value,” he warned.