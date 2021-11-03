Fencing clubs receive equipment, urged to be more active

Watch Out. Daniel Ogwar (L) and Innocent Ekeya (R) pictured in a demonstration fencing EP bout at the MTN Arena, Lugogo. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Regina Nalujja

  • The equipment received from the International Fencing Federation (IFF) included; head gears, gloves, swords, chest protectors, jackets, fencing master’s kits, fencing masks among others and were given out to clubs including Bundibugyo, Tela Fencing Club, God’s Bodies and Mayuge.

Uganda Fencing Association (UFA) with National Council of Sports (NCS) officials on Sunday handed equipment worth Shs35.5m ($10, 000) to four national fencing clubs at Lugogo to help them train and better their skills in the sport.

