Final day to decide futsal title fight

Park ensured the title will be decided on the final day of the season after they overcame a hard fighting Kisenyi 4-3 in an intense game at Old Kampala Futsal Arena over the weekend. Mengo, who have an unbeaten streak extending to 20 games after Friday's 3-0 walkover win over Busunju SPAKS, lead the table with 54 points, one better than Park.

Park drew first blood in the 7th minute through Kira United midfielder Derrick Walugembe but Ilyas Omran, who had just been crowned player of the month of April equalised a minute later.

Park captain Shafiq Mulangira, restored their lead in the 12th minute before doubling the tally to make it 3-1 as the tie went into the break. On resumption, Ilyas reduced the deficit before Joshua Aziku weaved through Kisenyi defenders to score Park’s fourth goal, seemingly sealing the win. But Omran wasn’t done as he completed his hat-trick from the spot to set up a tense finish.

With just one match day remaining, the title will be decided on the final weekend, when Mengo face Crown Lubiri and Park clash with QC Mbarara in what should be a dramatic finale.

Despite having to wait and see, playing at 8pm before Mengo's 9pm match, Park head coach Alex Segawa insists their focus remains sharp.

"We have a game to plan for. Our focus is on that game and we shall do our work; the rest will be up to God," Segawa stated. His side is set to face a QC team with familiar faces – Park alumni.

In stark contrast to last season, where Park triumphed over Kisenyi by a comfortable 12 points, this year's competition has been fierce.

Mengo now has a historic first major title within their grasp, even if some players have prior championship experience when they won the 2022 title with KJT when the club was facing financial storms.

CEO Abdu Karim Lakhan expresses optimism, stating that the title is a real possibility.

"This started as just a dream, but now we can taste it. We are absolutely determined to get the win we need on Friday to make it real," he said.

betPawa Futsal League

Results

Kabowa 3-2 Kabuusu Cloud

Kisugu 2-7 Nansana ASKA

QC Mbarara 1-3 Crown Lubiri

Edgars 5-0 Lubaga Grameen

Kisenyi 3-4 Park

Mengo 3-0 Busunju SPAKS

Futsal Super League

Former winners

2017/18: Dream Team

2018/19: Yeak Kabowa

2019/20: Covid-19 pandemic

2020/21: Park

2021/22: KJT

2022/23: Yeak Kabowa