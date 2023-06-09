Financial challenges bite women's beach handball team

The Uganda women's senior Beach Handball national team is facing financial difficulties as they gear up for the upcoming African Beach Games, which serves as the qualifier for the highly anticipated 2023 World Beach Games in Indonesia.

With their sights set on securing a place in the global event, the team is seeking support to overcome financial hurdles and ensure their participation in the African Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia from June 23 to 30.

Uganda is vying for that single slot alongside hosts and holders Tunisia, Kenya, Mali and Algeria.

The Uganda Handball Federation president Sheila Agonzibwa, has made an urgent appeal for assistance to ensure the team's successful participation in the qualifier event. Financial constraints have posed challenges for the team's preparations, potentially hindering their ability to showcase their skills and compete at their best.

Currently, the provisional squad has been undergoing non-residential training at Ndejje University since May 14, 2023, under the guidance of coach George Isabirye and his assistant Ismail Bazanye. The players have been working diligently to hone their skills and tactics in preparation for the crucial tournament.

To maximise their chances of success, the team is scheduled to enter a training camp from June 11 to 21, 2023, before their departure for Tunisia. However, the financial limitations have cast doubt on the team's ability to fully fund the training camp and cover essential expenses such as accommodation, transportation, and equipment.

Agonzibwa emphasised the urgent need for support, stating, "Our team has shown tremendous dedication and talent, and it is our responsibility to ensure they have the necessary resources to compete at the highest level. We call upon well-wishers, sponsors, and stakeholders to join us in supporting our national team as they strive to represent Uganda on the international stage."

Road to Bali

The African Beach Games serve as a crucial opportunity for Uganda to secure a place in the 2023 World Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia. The team's participation in the qualifier event is vital, as it presents a platform for showcasing their skills and gaining invaluable international experience.

As the team prepares for the African Beach Games, the Uganda Handball Federation and the players are hopeful that their plea for assistance will be heard and that financial support will enable them to compete at their best in Tunisia.

Provisional Squad