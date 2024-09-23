Financial strain threatens woodball W. Cup preps

The ongoing cash crisis affecting national sports teams, apart from football, is putting immense pressure on athletes and administrators.

As Uganda prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Tanzania and Kenya, the significant investments in infrastructure are diverting funds away from other sports federations.

With the approval of Namboole Stadium, the government is prioritising the construction of Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira City and Hoima Stadium. To support these projects, Parliament recently passed a supplementary budget of Shs2.88 trillion, including Shs152 billion allocated for the Hoima Stadium.

Despite these efforts, the woodball national team is currently facing financial challenges as they prepare for the 9th World Cup Woodball Championship in China this October. While they have entered camp at Bunjakko Beach in Mpigi District, the team's financial situation remains uncertain.

Players cry out

The athletes were promised allowances as they will be available. Seven weeks into the three-week residential camp, some players, citing pressing family needs, requested to be released from the camp to address their financial obligations.

Through team captain Daniel Apita Olima, the players appealed to the Uganda Woodball Federation to advance some payments.

"It's challenging for some of us who have families to take care of," said Apita during a meeting with Collins Ssemmanda, the federation's General Secretary.

Ssemmanda assured the players that the federation is working to resolve the financial issues and ensure a smooth camp experience.

“We’re working out everything to ensure that this camp goes on smoothly,” Ssemmanda assured the players, adding that they are engaging relevant offices to overcome the challenge.

On departure to the camp, the Uganda Woodball federation president Paul Mark Kayongo asked players to be fully focused on woodball citing limited funds.

The national team needs in excess of $40,000 to take the team, which also comprises a youth side but are yet to receive government funding with the next quarterly allocation expected next month, days to the team's travel.

"We're a young sport. Your mind should be firmly focused on the tournament. We're doing everything possible to take the team to the World Cup. We haven’t got a clear commitment from the government that this team will be funded but we’re aware of our legacy as a sport,” Kayongo said while sending the athletes to camp.

With government funding yet to be confirmed, it has emerged that most emphasis is on the football national team, Uganda Cranes, and the Afcon 2027 hosting activities.

Woodball now has to look elsewhere. Historically, Uganda's woodball team has received support from the Chinese government. However, this support may have shifted following the appointment of the new Chinese ambassador, Zhang Lizhong, in 2023.

Uganda, silver medallists at the last World Cup event in 2018, will want to improve their rankings at this year's event which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

WOODBALL CRANES TEAM

Men: Thomas Kedi, Daniel Apita, Crescent Rwanyombya, Tonny Sekyeene, Edson Tumwine, Trevor Oming, Darry Gilles Amanyire, Delick Ankunda & Onesmus Atamba.

Women: Joyce Nalubega, Jackie Naula, Joan Mukoova, Sandra Nabaggala, Noeline Babirye, Christine Birungi, Sanyu Mirembe, Alverah Mukamarinda, Precious Namubiru & Lillian Zawedde.

Youth and Juniors: Jeremiah Tumuhimbise, Joshua Lomanat, Joseph Achilla, Calvin Cooper, Bliss Wamai, Shemiah Kibet, Martha Namulema, Susan Atwine, Praise Ahurira, Shanita Heri, Rema Remi and Davinia Awilli.

Team manager: Josephine Nantongo