Finch makes case for open water swimming

South African Olympic coach Cedric Finch is convinced Uganda should refocus into a long distance swimming powerhouse to make the most of the enthusiasm around aquatics.

Uganda has over the years specialised in sprints, especially 50m. But the profile has been growing gradually with Jesse Ssengonzi and Gloria Muzito doing 100m butterfly and 100m freestyle events respectively at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Gaps remain, though.

"You can beat us (South Africa) at the 50m events but we know very well that you are never going to compete with us at the Olympics," Finch told over 20 local coaches at the November 18-20 Africa Aquatics Open Water Swimming Clinic held at Nob View Hotel, Ntinda.

"I will only allow an 11 year old to join my team if they can do 200m events. Why?

"There is only one 50m event at the Olympics and it is freestyle, which is very competitive. Usually, your swimmers are invited, one boy, one girl, (on wild cards) to the Olympics. Their races happen in the morning and they swim in lane 1 of heat 1 then return home. After four years of preparation, how can you do just one event at the Olympics?

"Our swimmers that qualify to do 200m IM (individual medley) or 200m of their best stroke have an opportunity to do that event. And it means they can also qualify to do the 100m race in that stroke.

Because we usually have a numbers of qualified athletes, we can also do gender and mixed relays. If we make the semis and finals, which we now do consistently, our swimmer is likely to do nine events at one competition. I do not want to blame you, maybe you were taught that way but the trends in the world have shifted from just sprinting," Finch, who did his apprenticeship under Michael Phelps' coach Bob Bowman ahead of the 2016 Olympics, said.

Open water chance

Finch also believes Uganda can qualify athletes easily to the Olympics through open water swimming, which happens in water bodies rather than pools.

"Even in South Africa, we improvise and train open water swimmers in the pool," he told the coaches who tried to explain that the code could be difficult in Uganda, where water bodies are believed to be infested with Bilharzia.

"All you need is your swimmers to get official times from a World Aquatics accredited event to qualify for the World Championships (both junior and senior)," Finch explained. Through these world events, Ugandan swimmers can conjure the experience needed to qualify for the Olympics.

Practical explanation. Finch takes participants through some open water drills.



From the discussion in the room, Finch accused his counterparts of "turning race horses into donkeys" and stopped short of saying they were concentrating on the shorter distances to win the next gala yet they could prepare and load their swimmers to get to the Olympics in the future.

"The Ugandan swimmer gets into the sport for status, and that is why you (coaches) listen to all excuses they have for not putting in the work, but our swimmers are in the pool because it's all they have to get out of poverty. We do not need to motivate them. They motivate us to make them better instead," Finch added.

Picking momentum

The challenge might be that, with the lack of proper facilities all over the country, the Ugandan coach might struggle to find the individuals that are more motivated than we currently have.

Also, some of the athletes picked for open water at the international, continental and regional, have not been keen as they think they are taken because they failed to qualify in the pool. With Finch's visit and a camp in Zanzibar attended by swimmers in September, Uganda could be picking up the pieces.