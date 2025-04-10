Fiona Ssozi: It was easy to jump on Legends Marathon train

Fiona Ssozi is so many things. A lecturer, an academic, researcher, and ultra- marathoner.

It is easy to forget that she represented Uganda at the 2006 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Melbourne Australia.

Those games brought Uganda’s first ever CWG athletics gold medals from Dorcus Inzikuru in the women’s 3000m steeplechase and Boniface Kiprop in the men’s 10,000. Flyweight Martin Mubiru bagged boxing bronze.

In the mix of six representatives, however, was badminton ace Ssozi but she has spent years wanting to forget the Games. And that is why she is sold on the Legends Marathon, which aims to highlight the plight of athletes and help them forge a way forward.

The formative years

“I remember I was told to find money for a ticket and I had to exhaust all my pocket money to make it to Melbourne,” Ssozi, who at the time was a student in the United Kingdom, shared.

“On reaching there, we had a meeting that was dominated by complaints about allowances. Apparently, one official who was coming with the money had lost someone and would not arrive on time.

“Then I got one kit, from Puma who were said to be team sponsors, a day before the tournament and I had to wash it every day for my games. Meanwhile, the officials were on a shopping spree. After the games, the people who did not help us at all in the process of getting to the games, told us we were wasting government money and time because we did not win medals,” Ssozi recounted the distant memories during her appearance on NTV SportKnights on Monday.

During one visit to South Africa for a tournament, National Council of Sports (NCS) could not avail them with travelling kit claiming the ones they had in store were for cricketers.

Paying homage

Fortunately, Simon Mugabi, a badminton coach and administrator extraordinaire, whom Ssozi met while she was a student at Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga in 1996, got Scandinavia Buses to give them some shirts. All these “frustrations made it easy” for Ssozi “to walk away” when the time came.

“You cannot talk about badminton and not talk about Mugabi. One of the memories that stuck with me came in our Senior Three. We were leaving school for a tournament when the headmistress told us we might not find him in Lugogo because he had lost his wife the previous night.

“When we got there, I went around the indoor arena greeting some of the friends I had made and then I saw him waiting for us with t-shirts. His eyes were red probably because he had not slept or he had been crying all night.”

Two years into the sport, Ssozi was put on the national junior team. Here she experienced the trials and tribulations of her teammates even more.

Education over sports

“Around 1998 or 1999, I knew there was going to be a time when badminton was not what I was going to be doing. Someone told me that sport in this country would not put food on the table. I would sit with senior players in a taxi and they were asking for fare.

“Fortunately for me, my parents were supportive. I lived with an aunt in Nateete, who told me not to give up on school. I saw some of my friends like Brian Ofoyuru, Edwin Ekiring – with whom she went to the CWG, who dropped out of school after one Africa Juniors tournament and I saw how they struggled after.

“I saw people live off handouts and struggle when the people who gave them money did not turn up for training.

“But I also remember when I went to the Thomas Uber Cup. The deputy dean gave me permission and rescheduled tests. When I returned having won some points, he said he had watched the tournament. He said I was struggling because I was playing with people who have no coursework. That I was out here eating cassava and sweet potatoes. It was profound.

“Also when I was doing my Masters in the UK, I met the Team England coach. In Melbourne, he took me to a tournament and told me that if I was training on only Saturdays, it was going to be tough for me. He showed me people who train every day and told me to just go (to the CWG) and enjoy exposure but not hope for medals,” Ssozi, who later spent a year in badminton administration, narrated.

Ssozi admits that the story has changed a bit and pays tribute to some of her former playmates like William Kabindi and Gilbert Ofoyuru, now coaches who have been involved in pushing the sport and keeping athletes in for the long haul.

Pounding tarmac

Although she settled for a different path from theirs, her early sporting life cultivated a performance culture that lives with her. Ssozi describes herself as a “sole runner, a lone long road runner” and that hitting the road helps her “meditate, plan, think.”

As a youngster she used to run with her mixed doubles teammate Ekiring from Kampala Club to Christ the King via City Square and back to the club.

“Edwin used to tease me. You know he is skinny and I am not. He would say thighs were too big and I had to get leaner. But I told him there had to be a clear difference between the man and woman on the team.”

In December 2023, she ran 70km from the heart of Kampala to Masaka. She has hiked Mountain Rwenzori, Elgon, and Kilimanjaro.

Later in 2023, Monitor Sports journalist Andrew Mwanguhya, whom she had met at a 50km run in Hoima, shared his plan for his new baby the Legends Marathon. Mwanguhya has also run the Comrades Marathon in South Africa, finishing it in 10 hours and 58 minutes.

“It was easy to jump in when he told me. He has had a first row seat watching the things that affect athletes. Some of the stories break my heart; finding sports men and women who cannot afford medicine for Malaria, or are living undignified lives.”

She has since joined the organizing committee of the marathon, which she describes as a “flagship event to create awareness” about the plight of our legends.

“It does not stop with the marathon. There are programmes to make a bigger impact in their lives.”