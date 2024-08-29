Five former champs set to clash in National Open qualifiers
What you need to know:
The 14th edition of this prestigious event which climaxes at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, sponsored by Nile Special, promises a weekend of intense competition as players from all corners of Uganda battle it out for a chance to advance to the main event.
Former champions Fahad Ssewankambo, Sula Matovu, Amos Ndyagumanawe, Alfred Gumikiriza and Fred Namanya are set to go through the tricky preliminaries of the Nile Special Open Pool Championship when the qualifiers start today at 68 venues across the country, with Ceasar Chandiga eyeing closer to a historic back-to-back title.
The top-ranked players, including Rukia Naiga, Rashida Mutesi, Marion Kisakye, and Ritah Nimusiima among women, and Caesar Chandiga, Mansoor Bwanika, Joseph Kasozi, Kenneth Odong, Lawrence Ssengonge, Jonan Turigye, Azaali Lukomwa, Ibra Ssejjemba among men, will bypass the preliminary rounds of the Nile Special National Open Pool Championship.
This year, organisers have increased the number of Nile Special bottles required for participation from five to seven.
Format
"The tournament format will be a race to at least four frames," announced Donald Ampumuza, PAU Tournament Secretary.
Ampumuza expressed optimism that the late start of the preliminaries and the increase in required beer bottles might limit participation.
"However, I'm pleased to see bars like Patel Bar offering incentives like Shs100,000 cash prizes to motivate players," he added.
The top four finishers from each qualifying venue will advance to the regional finals, where the winner will receive Shs150,000 and a branded t-shirt. Ultimately, the champions from each region will compete for the grand prize: a brand-new car for both the male and female winners.
The final of the Nile Special National Open Pool Championship will be held on November 16th at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.
While players from central region are eager to qualify from upcountry locations, the simultaneous running of the National Open and National League could make it challenging for them. This could potentially intensify competition at the Kampala venues.
Caesar Chandiga and Rukia Nayiga are the reigning champions of the Nile Special National Open Pool Championship.
Nile Special Open Pool Championship
Qualifying venues
Rendezvous Valley Pub - Kabale, Down Town Pub - Rukungiri, World Vision - Kizinda, Soho Terrace - Rwebikoona, New Edge - Ibanda, Gungazu - Kyenjojo, Another Life – Kasese, Kentoz - Kiboga, Mary's Bar - Masindi, KK3 - Hoima, Big Boys - Mityana, New World Vision - Kyegegwa, Sky Lounge - Arua, Ibiz - Nebbi, Marakom - Adjumani, New Capital Pub - Lira, Cue Bar - Gulu, Sol View - Iganga, Roniz - Jinja, Friends' Corner - Mbikko, Thatch Garden - Mbale, Winners - Malaba, iTaano - Mukono, Wazabanga - Naguru, Timeless - Nansana, Happy Boys Ttula, Were Beri - Kireka, Casablanca - Wandegeya, Happy Boys Busega, Baba Judoz - Makindye, Upper Volta Kasubi, Diplomat - Kalungu.
Former champions - men
2023: Ceasar Chandiga
2018: Mansoor Bwanika
2017: Fahad Ssewankambo
2016: Sula Matovu
2015: Amos Ndyagumanawe
2014: Fahad Ssewankambo
2013: Jonah Turigye
2012: Alfred Gumikiriza
2011: Haliphan Ntwali (Tanzanian)
2010: Jonah Turigye
2009: Fred Namanya
2001: Bob Menani
Women
2018: Ritah Nimusiima
2023: Rukia Nayiga
Top ranked players
Women: Rukia Naiga, Rashida Mutesi, Marion Kisakye and Ritah Nimusiima.
Men: Ceasear Chandiga, Mansoor Bwanika, Joseph Kasozi, Kenneth Odong, Lawrence Ssengonge, Jonan Turigye, Azaali Lukomwa, Ibra Ssejjemba