Five former champs set to clash in National Open qualifiers

Former champions Fahad Ssewankambo, Sula Matovu, Amos Ndyagumanawe, Alfred Gumikiriza and Fred Namanya are set to go through the tricky preliminaries of the Nile Special Open Pool Championship when the qualifiers start today at 68 venues across the country, with Ceasar Chandiga eyeing closer to a historic back-to-back title.

The top-ranked players, including Rukia Naiga, Rashida Mutesi, Marion Kisakye, and Ritah Nimusiima among women, and Caesar Chandiga, Mansoor Bwanika, Joseph Kasozi, Kenneth Odong, Lawrence Ssengonge, Jonan Turigye, Azaali Lukomwa, Ibra Ssejjemba among men, will bypass the preliminary rounds of the Nile Special National Open Pool Championship.

The 14th edition of this prestigious event which climaxes at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, sponsored by Nile Special, promises a weekend of intense competition as players from all corners of Uganda battle it out for a chance to advance to the main event.

This year, organisers have increased the number of Nile Special bottles required for participation from five to seven.

Format

"The tournament format will be a race to at least four frames," announced Donald Ampumuza, PAU Tournament Secretary.

Ampumuza expressed optimism that the late start of the preliminaries and the increase in required beer bottles might limit participation.

"However, I'm pleased to see bars like Patel Bar offering incentives like Shs100,000 cash prizes to motivate players," he added.

The top four finishers from each qualifying venue will advance to the regional finals, where the winner will receive Shs150,000 and a branded t-shirt. Ultimately, the champions from each region will compete for the grand prize: a brand-new car for both the male and female winners.

The final of the Nile Special National Open Pool Championship will be held on November 16th at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

While players from central region are eager to qualify from upcountry locations, the simultaneous running of the National Open and National League could make it challenging for them. This could potentially intensify competition at the Kampala venues.

Caesar Chandiga and Rukia Nayiga are the reigning champions of the Nile Special National Open Pool Championship.





Nile Special Open Pool Championship

Qualifying venues

Rendezvous Valley Pub - Kabale, Down Town Pub - Rukungiri, World Vision - Kizinda, Soho Terrace - Rwebikoona, New Edge - Ibanda, Gungazu - Kyenjojo, Another Life – Kasese, Kentoz - Kiboga, Mary's Bar - Masindi, KK3 - Hoima, Big Boys - Mityana, New World Vision - Kyegegwa, Sky Lounge - Arua, Ibiz - Nebbi, Marakom - Adjumani, New Capital Pub - Lira, Cue Bar - Gulu, Sol View - Iganga, Roniz - Jinja, Friends' Corner - Mbikko, Thatch Garden - Mbale, Winners - Malaba, iTaano - Mukono, Wazabanga - Naguru, Timeless - Nansana, Happy Boys Ttula, Were Beri - Kireka, Casablanca - Wandegeya, Happy Boys Busega, Baba Judoz - Makindye, Upper Volta Kasubi, Diplomat - Kalungu.

Former champions - men

2023: Ceasar Chandiga

2018: Mansoor Bwanika

2017: Fahad Ssewankambo

2016: Sula Matovu

2015: Amos Ndyagumanawe

2014: Fahad Ssewankambo

2013: Jonah Turigye

2012: Alfred Gumikiriza

2011: Haliphan Ntwali (Tanzanian)

2010: Jonah Turigye

2009: Fred Namanya

2001: Bob Menani

Women

2018: Ritah Nimusiima

2023: Rukia Nayiga

Top ranked players

Women: Rukia Naiga, Rashida Mutesi, Marion Kisakye and Ritah Nimusiima.