Five years later, biggest pool event returns

The highly anticipated Nile Special National Open Pool Championship is set to make a grand comeback after a five-year hiatus. The event was officially launched on Wednesday at Bugolobi in Kampala, marking the beginning of the countdown to the thrilling tournament.

Following its postponement in 2018 due to the impact of Covid-19 and administrative challenges, the championship is back with a bang. The qualifiers are scheduled to commence on June 24 and will conclude on November 11, leading up to the grand finale at the prestigious Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Ahead of the grand finale at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, the field needs to be whittled down to 120 men’s players, who will join the top 8 in the national rankings.

Female defending champion, Ritah Nimusiima, who is ranked sixth and was second top scorer last season, is among those who await the sieving process, as well as the likes of Jacent Kajubi, national team captain Amina Faith Nganda, and Lydia Ayebazibwe.

Nile Special, a prominent beer brand, has stepped up as the principal sponsor of the championship with a one-year sponsorship worth Shs340m. The brand had previously held this role for nearly a decade until a shift in its strategic direction in 2018 temporarily halted its involvement. Douglas Karema, representing Nile Special, expressed enthusiasm and optimism, stating that the tournament aligns perfectly with the brand's current strategic approach.

With more than 10,000 players expected to compete across 320 qualifying centres nationwide, the championship promises to be a display of exceptional talent and fierce competition. The victors in each gender category will be rewarded with a brand-new car, while cash prizes totaling Shs37.6m will be distributed among the top-performing players.

Bob Trubish, Chairman of the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU), expressed delight at the return of the tournament, hailing it as the country's biggest pool event. Trubish conveyed his gratitude to Nile Special for their continued investment in the sport of pool and their unwavering support. He extended a warm invitation to pool enthusiasts throughout the nation, encouraging them to participate in this highly anticipated championship.

As the countdown begins, anticipation builds for the Nile Special National Open Pool Championship. This long-awaited event promises not only thrilling matches but also the celebration of national pride, diversity, creativity, passion, and resilience—a true reflection of what makes the pool sport unique.

Mansoor Bwanika, the men’s defending champion, vows to defend his title.

“I am driven by the burning desire to prove myself once more, to show the world that I am the true champion. Nothing will deter me from my goal. I will step onto that field with unwavering determination, leaving every ounce of my strength and passion out there. Prepare to witness my triumphant return and claim my rightful place as the champion once again," Bwanika said.

FORMAT

Mini qualifiers will be played in eight mini centres in each region. There are 40 regions in 52 districts.

Each mini centre qualifies four players to the region.

In the regionals, 32 players will face off for the final three slots to the nationals.

128 men's players will play at the nationals in Lugogo.

All group matches at the finals are race to five and the knockouts will be race to nine.

Top ranked players

Men: Ibrahim Kayanja, Kenneth Odong, Glorious Ssenyonjo, Mansoor Bwanika, Habib Sebuguzi, Joseph Kasozi and Yudah Ssembuusi.