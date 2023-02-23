Flames continue new order as Talons deflate

Flames remain top in the swimming pool. PHOTO/COURTSEY 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

The well deserved table toppers are now three points clear of second-placed Talons who did not get any PBs in this match and were also docked 60 points for three disqualifications that included a second successive disqualification, in two weeks, in the 12*25m backstroke. 
 

Flames have turned themselves into the team to beat after dominating three back to back match days in the Pursuit Swim League held at British School of Kampala (BSK) Muyenga.

Last Friday, they were again inspired by their captain Paula Nabukeera as they earned 40 scores - as many as Jets - in the 100m freestyle personal best (PB) challenge then topped five of 12 relays to earn 500 scores on the day.

That earned them the five maximum points for topping the day and took their overall points tally after four matches to 16.

Jets went from strugglers to finishing second on the day with a 340 score but remain joint bottom with Astros on 10 overall points.

The challenge for Jets is to prove they can turn up consistently every match day.

Speaking consistency, Colts continue to struggle to show any in the pool as they equally had no PBs and finished in the bottom two in half of the relays on the day. But they have the Talons disqualifications to thank for a third-placed finish in match four. That leaves them third on the overall log too with 11 points.

PURSUIT SWIM LEAGUE 

Match Four Performance - Scores Per Race

Event                     Talons Colts Jets Flames Astros  

100m free (PBs)  00         00     40     40          20

8*25m free            40         20     30     50          10

4*50m free            30         10     40     50          20

12*50m breast      40         10     20     30          50

8*25m fly               30         20     40     50          10

4*50m breast        50         30     10     40          20

12*25m back       -20         50     20     40         30

12*25m fly            -20         40     -20    -20         50

8*25m breast       50         30     10      40         20

4*50m back          30         20     50      40         10

8*25m back           50       10     30      40         20

12*25m free         -20        40     30      50         10

4*50m fly              10        30      40      50         20

Total Score         270      310    340    500      290

Points earned       1           3        4        5           2

Overall Points

Flames -16

Talons -13

Colts -11

Astros - 10

Jets - 10

