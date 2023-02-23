Flames continue new order as Talons deflate

Flames have turned themselves into the team to beat after dominating three back to back match days in the Pursuit Swim League held at British School of Kampala (BSK) Muyenga.

Last Friday, they were again inspired by their captain Paula Nabukeera as they earned 40 scores - as many as Jets - in the 100m freestyle personal best (PB) challenge then topped five of 12 relays to earn 500 scores on the day.

That earned them the five maximum points for topping the day and took their overall points tally after four matches to 16.

The well deserved table toppers are now three points clear of second-placed Talons who did not get any PBs in this match and were also docked 60 points for three disqualifications that included a second successive disqualification, in two weeks, in the 12*25m backstroke.

Jets went from strugglers to finishing second on the day with a 340 score but remain joint bottom with Astros on 10 overall points.

The challenge for Jets is to prove they can turn up consistently every match day.

Speaking consistency, Colts continue to struggle to show any in the pool as they equally had no PBs and finished in the bottom two in half of the relays on the day. But they have the Talons disqualifications to thank for a third-placed finish in match four. That leaves them third on the overall log too with 11 points.



PURSUIT SWIM LEAGUE

Match Four Performance - Scores Per Race

Event Talons Colts Jets Flames Astros

100m free (PBs) 00 00 40 40 20

8*25m free 40 20 30 50 10

4*50m free 30 10 40 50 20

12*50m breast 40 10 20 30 50

8*25m fly 30 20 40 50 10

4*50m breast 50 30 10 40 20

12*25m back -20 50 20 40 30

12*25m fly -20 40 -20 -20 50

8*25m breast 50 30 10 40 20

4*50m back 30 20 50 40 10

8*25m back 50 10 30 40 20

12*25m free -20 40 30 50 10

4*50m fly 10 30 40 50 20

Total Score 270 310 340 500 290

Points earned 1 3 4 5 2

Overall Points

Flames -16

Talons -13

Colts -11

Astros - 10