Flawless Kawuma, Takali win Uganda Open chess

Patrick Kawuma had an exceptional tournament, maintaining a perfect record except for a draw against Shafiq Muheebwa in the opening round of the Uganda Chess Open. The three-day event climaxed on Independence Day at Nob View Hotel, Ntinda.

There was clear indication as to who the favourite was but Kawuma, who won his last open in 2017 had to do it the hard way at the beginning.

After stumbling in the first round, he brought out the spectacular, defeating Omara Samora and quickly looked to have established control.

Somali Rushdi Ramadan Abdow, was Kawuma's next opponent and Kawuma continued to find rhythm.

What followed was domination as he clicked into gear. Across the next five games, Kawuma gave his opponents a sniff, beating Abdulkadir Warsame, Mark Wasswa, Peter Majur Manyang, FM Harold Wanyama, and Kamoga Rajab.

This performance earned him a remarkable 7.5 points out of 8 rounds, securing him a prize of Shs1.5m from the total prize fund of Shs6.75m.

In the second place, five players finished with 6.5 points each: FM Wanyama, Norman Magino, Gong Thon Gong, CM Emmanuel Egesa, and Abdul Shakuru Wagodo. However, Wanyama took the silver medal, and Norman Magino took the bronze, thanks to their superior tie-breaks.

2022 champion Rajab Kamoga, ended up in the 10th position with 6 points, having lost to Kawuma in the final game and drawing against CM Faruk Fauza Karim Kizza and CM Emmanuel Egesa.

Takali bounces back

Olympian Milly Takali, who had resigned to a nine-year-old during the Kantinti Memorial championship in September, made a triumphant comeback, emerging as the champion of the women's category with 6 points.

The tournament saw a participation of just over 150 players in the Open Section and 100 in the Junior Section. In the Junior Section, Daniel Odokonyero was champion with 7.5 points out of nine rounds.

Michael Kiggs was the top-ranked Kenyan player at the tournament, finishing 56th with 4.5 points. Meanwhile, the remarkable eight-year-old Nathaniel Manyeki, who is the 2023 African Youth Chess Champion U8, amassed 4 points and gained 47 Elo points during the event.

The Open Section also served as the second leg of the Grand Prix Circuit for the 2024 Olympiad Qualifiers and the 2024 Africa Games Qualifiers.

Uganda Chess Open

Final ranking - men

Patrick Kawuma - 7.5

Harold Wanyama - 6.5

Norman Magino - 6.5

Final ranking - women

Milly Takali - 6

Patricia Kawuma - 5.5

Safinah Mugide - 4

Past winners

2022 – Rajab Kamoga

2020 – IM Arthur Ssegwanyi

2019 – FM Haruna Nsubuga