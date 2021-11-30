Flutterwave, NPA commit to Cheptegei’s cause

Joshua Cheptegei hopes to train at his own training facility before he defends his 10000m world title in Eugene, US, next year.

Cheptegei is constructing his own centre to furnish more talents from his home town of Kapchorwa.

Last week, his fundraising drive for the campaign took great strides with a Shs100m contribution from Nile Breweries through its brand Nile Special.

A day later, the 5000m and 10000m world record holder received two more cash contributions; first Shs20m from payment service Flutterwave.

“Joshua and team signed up to use the platform. Of course, we make some money off the transactions, but we still believe in breaking barriers and resonating with people like Cheptegei,” said Nielsimms Sangho, Flutterwave’s country manager, in Kampala.

“We had to be a part of what is happening, be a part of fundraising for that training centre,” he added.

Flutterwave, an African-based fin-tech company with payment infrastructure for global merchants and payment service providers on the continent, has created online portals where individuals from any part of the world can contribute to Cheptegei’s cause.

Cheptegei’s big dream

The Joshua Cheptegei Foundation, which looks to impact societies through sport, is looking to raise Shs1.7b to complete the facility and the runner is happy with the progress.

“It’s been my dream to put up a training facility at the heart of Kapchorwa to close the gap for those without facilities who want to become future champions,” said Cheptegei.

“We are honoured that Flutterwave has joined us in the race. The centre won’t only offer solutions to athletes’ problems but also Ugandans who want to be healthy.

“It will help to cut barriers in trying to cut weight, be healthy or competitive in sport,” he added.

Later, Cheptegei and Foundation manager Allan Chekwech received Shs5m from the National Planning Authority (NPA) staff.