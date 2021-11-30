Flutterwave, NPA commit to Cheptegei’s cause

Big boost. Cheptegei (centre) receives a dummy cheque of Shs100m from Nile Breweries officials  in Jinja City on Thursday. PHOTO | DENIS EDEMA

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The Joshua Cheptegei Foundation, which looks to impact societies through sport, is looking to raise Shs1.7b to complete the facility and the runner is happy with the progress.

Joshua Cheptegei hopes to train at his own training facility before he defends his 10000m world title in Eugene, US, next year.

