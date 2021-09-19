FMU get state-of-the-art ambulance

By John Batanudde More by this Author

When he was voted into office in 2020, Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) president Dipu Ruparelia promised the rally fraternity that he is going to make improve on the safety of the drivers and riders in the sport.

On Tuesday, FMU received a state-of-art ambulance donated by Victoria University under the Ruparelia Foundation.

The ambulance was handed over to FMU executive by the Vice Chancellor of the university Dr. Lawrence Muganga.

“This is a huge milestone and a great achievement for the sport and the fraternity as a whole,” said Dipu.

He thanked every one who made it possible to see that the ambulance was able to reach Uganda.

This is the second paramedic ambulance in the motorsport fraternity. The first one was acquired by Enduro-Uganda, a club affiliated to FMU.

“This is the start of one of many assets we have acquired, and is very critical in helping the medical commission in emergency evacuations,” added Dipu.

Dipu also assured the fraternity that the federation also managed to clear the last set of timing clocks that has been outstanding since 2015. The sets arrived in the country.

Dr Muganga said Victoria University in partnership with Ruparelia foundation will continue working closely with the FMU and motorsport Fraternity in general to improve the safety of all the actors in the sport.

“This ambulance will certainly promote safety in the motorsport industry by availing both rescue and medical services on the track,” said Muganga.

National Council of Sports (NCS) official David Katende, at the same function, said that with the arrival of this ambulance competitors will be able to compete fairly.

