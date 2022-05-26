Focus on last eight as Ndejje meet Pipeline

We lost focus on our reception and the result was not good,” Ndejje Elites’ captain Belindah Jepkirui told Monitor after the team’s 3-0 loss to Kenya’s KCB on Tuesday.

The loss was the team’s second at the ongoing Women’s African Volleyball Championship in Tunisia.

Having competed well in their last group B game, the university side got off the script to hand the Kenyans a smooth ride.

That loss meant that Ndejje finished third in group B and now face another Kenyan outfit, Pipeline, who finished second in group D, in the race to the quarter finals.

Serve option

After Tuesday’s loss, the team agreed in unison that things had to be better in the next game. Reception has to be better but whoever goes to the service box has got to go hard and be ready to take risks.

A cautious service plays in the hands of Kenyans. Any good reception directed to the setter allows the opponent to do whatever they want and head coach Ronald Kitosi called on his troops to serve hard balls.

“We can’t fear to take risks,” he said ahead of the game.

“If we give them a simple ball, they will pick it easily and punish us,” he added.

Ndejje’s service was going well against KCB until the second set when their reception let them down and they dropped the rhythm.

Opposite Moreen Mwamula agrees that what the team does in the service box will determine how the game goes today.

She said, “That (service) has to be our first weapon.”

Libero Sumayyah Ndagire fell sick after Tuesday’s game and has been on medication since. She, however, took part in the team’s training session on Wednesday and will be assessed before today’s game.

Catherine Ainembabazi is still injured but has had to play in the last two games to give Ndejje more option on offence and reception.

On course

Today’s game will decide whether Ndejje meet their target. Before leaving for Tunisia, head coach Kitosi revealed that making the top eight at the tournament would be the number one target.

Ndejje’s best finish at the competition was eighth place in Antananarivo, Madagascar in 2013 and they will be looking to go one better.