Footballers Oyirwoth, Nyimwungere top inaugural USSSA awards

Stakeholders in secondary school sports let their hair down on Friday to celebrate the biggest achievers among them at Imperial Royale Hotel.

The room at the dinner was full of administrators, games teachers, technical people, journalists and competing athletes – all having dropped up their usual field-wear for more cleaned up looks.

But the night belonged to footballers Allan Oyirwoth and Olga Peace Nyimwungere who were named male and female athletes of the year at the inaugural Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Awards.

Oyirwoth, 17, perhaps needs little introduction as he recently provided the assist to Uganda’s only goal in the 2026 World Cup qualification contest against Somalia in Morocco last month.

But bar his call-up to the national team, the Amus College student was also considered for the award because he was Teso region, USSSA nationals top scorer and most valuable player (MVP) plus top scorer at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) and International Schools Federation (ISF) Games top scorer.

Even before we got to the award, the room and chief guest, the Commissioner for Physical Education and Sports Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya, were already waxing lyrical about the attacker. You almost felt, and rightly, that his competitors; hockey’s Ephraim Mutatwala, from Namilyango College, and Ntare’s tennis star Mathew Barigye almost stood no chance.

For the girls, swimming MVP Karimah Katemba, from Aga Khan, even left early as she and Winnie Birungi, from Kibuli SS stood no chance against St. Noa Girls’ Nyimwungere. The latter was not only nationals, FEASSSA and ISF MVP but also earned a call up to the Burundi women’s national team.

Other awards

In other top awards of the night, St. Mary’s College Kitende edged Kibuli SS and Buddo SS as the School of the Year having won the netball, boys’ football nationals plus the nationals and the FEASSSA girls’ 5X5 and 3X3 basketball, and the Caf Pan Africa Schools boys’ football championships. Their sports teacher Grace Viola Kyolaba was named female teacher of the year at the expense of Mengo’s Alice Alwenyi and Buddo’s Marion Atwesige.

Kibuli’s consolation came through Erias Kasujja being named male teacher of the year after he led them to badminton, table tennis and tennis titles at nationals and FEASSSA beating Kitende’s Ronald Mulaje and St. Noa’s William Ssentumbwe.

Ayub Khalifa, also edged swimming coach Erick Kisero and Buddo’s John Omondi Mapeesa to the male coach of the year award after he led Kawempe Muslim to U-14 and U-16 nationals plus his senior school team to the FEASSSA title and then also won the girls’ category at the Caf Pan Africa Schools championship. Swimming coach Lillian Mugisha was the best female coach at the expense of basketball counterpart Harriet Lubowa and athletics’ Justin Bayiga.

Heritage of St. Steven also edged Rays of Grace and Samaritan for the Primary School award.

USSSA also used the night, which was run by masters of ceremonies Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo of Nation Media and Bux Munira of Next Media, to re-award the MVPs from various disciplines. These got accolades as soon as the various national competitions ended earlier in the year but they were recognized again on the night with just a few disciplines having their MVPs reconsidered after the FEASSSA Games and other age group competitions.

USSSA Awards

Male athlete: Allan Oyirwoth (Amus College)

Female athlete: Olga Peace Nyimwungere (St. Noa)

School: St Mary’s College Kitende (Smask)

Male teacher: Eriasa Kasujja (Kibuli)

Female teacher: Grace Viola Kyolaba (Smask)

Male coach: Ayub Khalifa (Kawempe Muslim)

Female coach: Lillian Mugisha (Swimming team)