Foreign-based duo could work on She Cranes combo

She Cranes coach Fred Mugerwa is considering coming up with a formation that will allow him field Uganda’s two professional players based in England at next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Since both play as Goal Shooters, Peace Proscovia (Surrey Storm) and Mary Nuba (Loughborough Lightning) have not been tried out together for Uganda yet.

In the past, Nuba (pictured) has been an understudy to Proscovia before turning pro. One could be moved to assume duties of a Goal Attacker.

Both players are yet to officially communicate their arrival dates from England to join the She Cranes Camp which got underway in May at the TLC court in Kamwokya.

“I had a chat with Mary and she told me she will be coming in soon through Juba where she will visit her parents first,” said Mugerwa.

The target is a top six finish at the Games in order to directly qualify for the 2023 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa.

“I want to try and play Mary as a goal attack and Peace in her usual position so that I can field them at the same time during the tournament,” Mugerwa said.

“But, this is something they must train for because right now in their clubs they are both goal shooters.”

While they were away in some tournaments due to club engagements, Stella Oyella assumed the ‘GS’ role. Shadia Nassanga and Irene Eyaru were also tried there. The three players made the cut when Mugerwa reduced the original squad of 28 to 20. They have played exhibition games in Masaka and Namutumba districts.