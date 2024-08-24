Four athletes flagged off for Paralympic Games

Para-swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe has the busiest schedule in Paris because she must attend two international conferences before the 2024 Paralympic Games start August 28.

For that matter she, her mother and Uganda Paralympic Committee president could not wait beyond 12:40pm two hours before sports minister Peter Ogwang flagged the entire team at Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo, Friday.

Kukundakwe, on her second Games edition since her debut at Tokyo 2020, will compete in the 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

The other Uganda representatives include runners David Emong and Peace Oroma and para-powerlifter Dennis Mbaziira.

2017 World Champion Emong will make a record extending appearance of four Paralympic editions having been to London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Sports minister Peter Ogwang handing the flag to para-powerlifter Mbaziira ahead of Team Uganda's travel to Paris. PHOTO/ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

Emong, the only Ugandan with a Paralympic medal, wants to win his third medal in the 1500m T46 race, having won silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo.

Oroma, making her second Games appearance after Tokyo 2020, will run the 400m T13 and her favourite 1500m T13.

The visually impaired athlete will hope for better fortunes in Paris after failing to start in the 400m T13 final during the World Para Athletics Championships in the French capital in July 2023.

Meanwhile, debutant Mbaziira, the first Ugandan to qualify for the Paralympic Games, will contest in the Men’s Under 88kg.

ATHLETES

Husnah Kukundakwe (swimming)

Dennis Mbaziira (para-powerlifting)

David Emong (athletics)

Peace Oroma (athletics)

COACHES

Jameson Ssenkungu (athletics)

Kenneth Sekilanda (para-powerlifting)