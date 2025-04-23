Four losses in a row for Nemostars

Nemostars fell 3-2 to Kenya’s General Service Unit (GSU) Wednesday afternoon to succumb to a fourth straight loss at the ongoing CAVB Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship in Misrata, Libya.

Despite setting the pace in the game, the Ugandan side failed to close the contest and eventually collapsed in the decisive set to let it slip.

Nemostars took a tightly contested set 28-26 but lost the second 25-21, with the Kenyan side levelling matters to add spice to the East African affair.

Tom Amou’s charges still had enough in stock to take the third set 25-20 but once GSU forced a decisive with a 25-16 triumph in the fourth frame, there was no turning back for Nemostars.

The two sides went pound for pound to start the decider, with GSU eventually taking an 8-6 lead at the switch of sides.

From there on, Nemostars could only manage one point as GSU raced to 15 for victory and a likely place in the Round of 16.

From the four games Nemostars have played, three have gone up to five sets and the results have been the same.

Nemostars, who travelled with just ten players, have struggled to close games, falling to Algeria’s Club Castel and Morocco’s FUS Rabat.

The other loss came on Tuesday, an expected 3-0 defeat to giants Al Ahly. Their group games will come to an end on Thursday, when they face DR Congo’s Genie Republique.

The top four teams in the group will progress to the Round of 16, while the bottom sides will turn their focus to classification games.

Having set their eyes on getting into the semifinals, finishing outside the top 16 places will turn out to be a big disappointment for Nemostars despite competing well in most of the matches.

Apart from the 3-0 pummeling by Al Ahly, Nemostars played well but lacked the final punch to close sets.

Men’s African Club Championship

Nemostars results

Nemostars 2-3 General Service Unit (28-26, 21-25, 25-20, 16-25, 7-15)

Nemostars 0-3 Al Ahly (18-25, 11-25, 14-25)

FUS Rabat 3-2 Nemostars (25-20, 24-26, 20-25, 25-17, 15-8)