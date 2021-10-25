Fragile truce as Fufa restore Villa to league

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

There have been quite a number of false dawns as SC Villa seek to sort their governance issues. From an interim committee that has stretched to over three years to an election that was aborted as it neared completion.

The latest meeting has seen the record 16-time league champions restored to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League after missing the opening two matches.

The club held an extraordinary club congress on Saturday after it was excluded from fixtures for a failure to meet Fufa licensing requirements.

But following a statement from both domestic football governing body Fufa and the club, Villa now look set.

“Sports Club Villa shall undertake the election of the Club President and the entire Executive Board by Saturday, November 13 in accordance with the Club Statutes that were approved by Fufa,” reads part of a statement issued by Fufa.

The stance represents a shift with the approval of candidates previously done by the congress, which was a major sticking point for the trustees. But until the election is held, doubts will linger.

Accusations

The Saturday meeting was stormy, with accusations and counter accusations traded before a truce was reached. According to sources that attended the meeting, the Villa trustees accused Fufa president Moses Magogo, an ardent Villa fan, of having a hidden agenda and meddling in the club’s affairs to an extent of altering its constitution.

Matters are reported to have come to a head with one of the trustees throwing a microphone on the table where Magogo sat. This led the trustees and Magogo into a private meeting before they returned with a joint statement.

The other conditions earlier set by Fufa before the club would be restored included; Villa settling all outstanding dues of the former employees (players, technical and administrative staff) not later than 5pm on November 13.

Villa was also asked to submit a duly signed employment contract of their CEO with immediate effect.

With these conditions being minor, the club is expected to be included on the match-day three fixtures. But just how long will the truce last?

