Fresh Dairy Games: St. Noa start strong in title defence

St. Noa Girls School, Zzana showed they are still the team to beat in girls’ football when they defeated Masaka SS 5-0 during the opening day of the 2023 Fresh Dairy Games running since yesterday at Ntare School, Mbarara.

St. Noa won this title last year in Gulu and went a notch further by winning the girls’ football competition at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Arusha last August.

Monday’s match was supposed to be a test against a sleeping giant but Masaka hardly put up any resistance as the defenders ran riot.

Sylvia Kabene bagged a brace while Maureen Kitimbo and Imelda Kasemire added one apiece. The fifth in this Group A fixture was an own goal from Sudaya Najjemba.

In the same group, Moyo Star beat Kiyingi Memorial 4-0 owing to goals from Christine Juan (2), Sonia Ciria and Onesta Kiden while late entrants Taggy High drew 1-1 with Boni Consili courtesy of goals from Zaitun Namaganda and Lois Komugisha respectively.

However, the day belonged to Jovian Nakogolo who scored five as Mukono Parents dispatched Reverend Jabulani Isoke 10-0. Pauline Namulinda (2), Shadia Tendo, Mercy Amoding and Lydia Namaseruka added the others.

Other disciplines

Elsewhere, Christine Nabukalu converted from a penalty corner as Gayaza High School beat the wasteful St. Charles Lwanga, Bukerere 1-0 in girls’ hockey.

“I believe both teams could have played better but the first day is always tough and it is always about picking a result,” Gayaza coach Moses Nsereko, said.

“We are now focused on (today’s match against) Mushanga. If we can beat them then we will be in control of the group and eyeing a semi-final place,” he added.

Bweranyangi also dispatched King’s College Budo 2-1 in a tightly contested affair while in the boys’ category, hosts Ntare gave debutants St. Julian Gayaza a baptism by a fire in a 9-0 hiding.

The other boys' encounter saw Namilyango College beat Naalya SS, Buto 3-0.

Fresh Dairy Secondary Schools Games

Select Results

Rugby 15s - Boys

Namilyango 64: 03 St. Jude

King's Coll. Buddo 60: 00 Kijjabwemi

Katatumba 00: 52 Macos

Mbarara High Vs Sr. S Baker [Bye]

Smack 52: 00 Butiki

Ntare Sch vs. Masaba [Bye]

Rugby 15s - Girls

Entebbe Air F 34: 03 St. Jude

Kitala vs. Kijjabwemi [Bye]

Basketball

G: Mvara Girls 44: 03 Sacred heart mushanga

B: St Mary's Kitende 74: 05 Kakira SS