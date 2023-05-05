Fresh Dairy offers Shs240m for school games

The post-primary school Ball Games which kick off next week at Ntare School in Mbarara have received a Shs240m boost from Fresh Dairy, the title sponsors.

For three editions, since 2019 when Fresh Dairy signed a five-year contract with Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA), the milk company has been boosting sports in secondary schools across the country.

Handing over the package at Copper Chimney in Lugogo yesterday, Vincent Omoth, the Fresh Dairy Marketing Manager was impressed with the progress the games have made.

“Over the past three editions, Fresh Dairy is pleased to see a progression through better quality of sports being played, but also an increase in the number of students and schools participating.”

He added that this year’s sponsorship will go towards administrative costs for the games to heighten participation and interest in the games.

Schools will pay subsidised participation fees.

Christopher Mugisa, the Chief Executive Officer of USSSA, said the games have attracted more than 423,000 students in seven disciplines.

A combined 252 teams competing in basketball, rugby 15s, hockey, table tennis, badminton, tennis and girls football will converge at Ntare starting on May 7 until 15th. All the finalists will qualify for the East African Secondary School Games set for Huye, Rwanda in August.

Omoth said, “Fresh Dairy’s sponsorship essentially serves to nurture the sporting talent of our youth while highlighting the need for health and nutrition using our products which are great for refreshment and post-workout replenishment. Fresh Dairy believes in developing a complete individual in terms of sports, academia and health.”

Buddo eye basketball title defence

Defending champions Buddo SS are keen on retaining their basketball title.

The Wakiso School lost the zonal title to Bethel Covenant but went ahead to win the national and East African titles.

Hakim Sebunnya, the school Games Master, said after yesterday's draws that they are set for the big stage.

"The first task is to win the national title and then go to Rwanda for our third consecutive title," Sebunnya said.

But the first task at hand is to win what is seemingly a winnable Group A that also has Nyakasura, Ndejje, Kyambogo College, Ntare, Seeta High, Mvara and Mbogo Mixed.

It's a two-pronged war for the basketball giants as they face Kitende, Nabisunsa and St Noa, if they are to have a claim on the girls' title they lost last year.

Girls' football defending champions St Noa will start their title defence in a fair group, so are last year's losing finalists, Kawempe Muslim.

Former Uganda Cranes Jimmy Mukubya has revived the school team which will continue to be a thorn in the flesh of nine-time record champions Kawempe.

All eyes will be on Group D which has 2018 champions Gaddafi Integrated and the team to watch, Mukono Parents.