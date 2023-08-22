Fresh faces dominate pool qualifiers

The stakes are getting higher and the action is more riveting! A total of 13 players have successfully secured their spots in the highly anticipated Nile Special National Open Pool championship grand finale, scheduled to take place at Lugogo. Among these contenders, a significant proportion of new faces is stealing the spotlight.

13 players qualified for the grandfinale, four of them women, but among them, seven were making it to Lugogo for the first time. Six of the nine men were all first-time qualifiers.

The Kampala qualifiers at Pot It Bar in Najjanankumbi gave rise to an impressive lineup of novices, with Lawrence Ssengonge of Kansanga emerging as the victor.

Ssengonge overcame the challenge posed by 18-year-old high school student Farouk Mukiibi of Capital Night in an exhilarating final match.

Jackson Sserunjogi, who garnered attention for his remarkable shooting accuracy, secured the third spot on the podium.

Even former national team player Isaac Lwanga found himself outpaced by the youthful competitors.

Peter Kyobe, the spokesperson for the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU), expressed his appreciation for the influx of young talent. Kyobe emphasised that these emerging players are a true blessing to the sport, symbolising its growth.

"This surge signifies the expansion of sport's horizons. It underscores the fact that every game, even at the national level, promises to be a captivating spectacle, as unknown players can become serious contenders," Kyobe said.

So far, 27 players have earned their place in the November 11 finals at Lugogo joining the top seeded eight players.

Veterans stand tall in Mango Shade

Mango Shade Bar in Busega, saw two-time champion Fahad Ssewankambo’s enduring expertise earn him the first qualifying spot. Ssewankambo triumphed over experienced Rashid 'Dog City' Wagaba, who had previously played semi-pro pool play in South Africa before returning to Uganda last year.

Wagaba was complemented by Shaffique Mukiibi, completing the trio from the intense qualifier.

Meanwhile, the women's qualifiers commenced with fervor in Katosi, Mukono District. Surprising upsets unfolded as Michelle Kyomugisha, fiancée of the Pool King Ibra Ssejjemba, was eliminated by the lesser-known but formidable Charity Nakayemba in the quarters.

Nakayemba secured the second position behind the eventual winner, Rehema Nannyondo, the team captain of Samona. Merab Nabwire, a former captain of Ntinda Giants, secured the third spot, while Julie Namuhanga, a league champion with Mukono, rounded out the top four positions.

The stage is set for more thrilling action in the upcoming qualifiers. The next phase of the women's qualifiers is set to unfold at Amigos in Kansanga on Saturday, while the men's qualifiers will take place in northern Uganda.