Futsal League: Mengo City snatch top spot from Park

Mengo City's pursuit of the betPawa Futsal League title gained momentum as they leapfrogged Park into first place. This shift at the top came after a convincing 4-1 win over Lubaga Grameen, giving Mengo City a league-leading 42 points.

Capitalising on Park's 2-1 stumble against former league winners Kabowa Dream Team, Mengo City surged into the league's top spot for the first time this season.

Mengo City drew first blood through Abdulkarim Tebera, but Franco Sunday responded swiftly with an equalizer. The influential Samuel Omara, crowned March's best player, then demonstrated his importance by putting Mengo City back in front just before the break. Second-half heroics from skipper Anthony Male, who netted a brace, secured a comfortable 4-1 win for Mengo City.

"Seizing the lead at this crucial juncture is vital and we must maintain focus to capitalise on this opportunity," Male said.

Mengo City carry a slim 1-point lead on 42 points over Park with five games to go. Kabowa are third with 34 points, seven behind Park.

Prior to the game, Kabowa Dream Team coach George Manda laid down the gauntlet, asserting his determination to break Park's stranglehold on the league, a dominance fueled by their double championship last season which he felt dampened morale. His challenge was emphatically answered on the pitch as Kabowa stunned Park with a 2-1 win, their second defeat of the season.

A highly tactical affair saw Victor Kazibwe draw first blood for Kabowa in the 10th minute, giving them a 1-0 lead at the break. Carlos Kaddu then doubled their advantage in the 26th minute. Although chances were scarce, Shafiq Mulangira managed a late consolation for Park with 10 minutes left, but Kabowa's disciplined defense ensured a 2-1 win, sweet revenge for their earlier loss.

Mengo City and Park have three common opponents in their remaining five games: Nansana ASKA, Busunju SPAKS, and Crown Lubiri. Mengo City also faces Edgars and Kabowa Dream Team, while Park plays Kisenyi and QC Mbarara.

Elsewhere, QC Mbarara recorded their second consecutive victory for the first time this season, convincingly defeating Edgars 7-2 in a high-scoring affair. Franklin Tamale, Eria Kabagambe, and Kenneth Majara each scored two goals, while Gibran Ndukukire added another. Isaac Apenyo and Andrew Mwebesa netted consolation goals for Edgars, a bittersweet result on the day their coach Adam Masembe was named the league's best coach for March.

Crown Lubiri ended their winless streak with a narrow 2-1 victory over Nansana ASKA. Earlier in the evening, Kabuusu Clouds defeated Kisugu 6-3 in a high-scoring opener while Kisenyi got a walkover win over Busunju SPAKS.

betPawa Futsal League

Weekend results

Kisugu 3-6 Kabuusu Clouds

Nansana Aska 1-2 Crowns Lubiri

Park 1-2 Kabowa

Edgars 2-7 QC Mbarara

Lubaga Grameen 1-4 Mengo

Busunju Spaks 0-3 Kisenyi