Futsal: Mengo relieved after first win

It took Mengo City four matchdays to get their first win of the betPawa Futsal Super League this season.

Billed as title contenders at the beginning, Mengo had a false start losing their first two games to Lubaga Grameen (4-1) and Nansana Aska (2-1) before earning a 1-1 draw against Kisugu the previous week.

It rained goals as Mengo won their first game on Friday night at Okla Futsal Arena in Old Kampala beating Edgars 9-2 in one of their best performances so far.

Youngster Farouk Tumwesigye scored five goals with Anthony Male getting himself a hat-trick. Hersi Mohammed Adawe scored the other. Brian Olwa and Amiri Waiswa scored for Edgars.

It was a joyous scene post-game as everyone was smiling.

"Everyone's happy. It's been a long time. Now we can take a breath and try to put some more wins together," Deputy coach Muhammed Ssembatya said.

It was far from a perfect game despite Mengo taking a 3-1 half-time lead.

"This is probably the toughest start in my life. The players were under pressure and this greatly affected their performance," he added.

The joy could be short-lived though as they face dominant Park in Thursday night's early kick-off.

Park, one of the unbeaten sides, doused Lubaga in what was billed as the top-of-the-table clash.

Substitute Derrick Walugembe scored a brace with Abbas Muluya and Gibran Ndukukire scored the other goals.

This was the second consecutive loss for Lubaga Grameen after a promising start.

Lubaga had their hands full and Park ambushed the defending champions from the opening whistle although a 2-1 halftime lead didn't tell the whole story.

Park applied pressure in a full-court press that gave Lubaga defensive issues. The constant pressure forced Lubaga into errors as they had very little space in the offense.

"When you play a big team like Park, you're going to battle. We did our best and hopefully we shall bounce back soon," Musa Kalule, the Lubaga head coach, said.

betPawa Futsal League

Weekend results

Edgars 2-9 Mengo

Kabowa 1-3 Kisenyi

KJT 3-2 Aidenal

Kawempe 2-9 Luzira

Park 4-1 Lubaga