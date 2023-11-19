Futsal players to earn ‘instant cash’ in Shs1.2b sponsorship boost

The Futsal Super League kick off the new season Thursday with the scent of fresh bank notes wafting in the air after earning a Shs1.2b sponsorship deal with a betting firm.



betPawa, a continental betting giant, will offer a game-changing ‘Locker Room Bonus’ with cash tokens awarded to all players on winning teams in league matches.



This initiative, which mirrors the speed of payment after a winning bet, has already been activated in the Fufa Big League, where betPawa are the title sponsors.



It follows a year-long sponsorship deal with the Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU).



During a grand media launch in Kampala, Ivy Igunduura Nyonyozi, the betPawa country marketing manager, emphasised the company’s commitment to foster the growth of the game.



“We want to work closely with the Futsal community to develop initiatives that promote the growth and development of this game [in the country],” Igunduura said.



“One of the major positives from our engagement will be a direct benefit to the players through the betpawa Locker Room Bonus.”

In the bonus system, players in the squad for each matchday winning team will receive Shs150,000 this season.



Welcome gesture

The betting firm has allocated 25 percent of the Shs1.2b sponsorship deal to player bonuses.



Igunduura said the rapid payment to winning players aims to motivate the players.



The innovative Locker Room Bonus has garnered enthusiasm among players, seen as the primary beneficiaries of this initiative.



“This is a good move because it compliments what we get from the club. It makes us to work even harder,” Marvin Ategeka of Kisenyi said.



Estonia-based betPawa has its African subsidiary owned by Mchezo, a Rwanda-based company. It operates across 11 African countries, including Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, DR Congo, Tanzania, Cameroon, Ghana, and Zambia.



With the Futsal Super League set to kick off on Thursday, FAU chairman Hamza Jjunju emphasised the significance of the deal as a major boost to the growing association.



“We have so much more to offer and we are glad we have a partner who believes in us,” Jjunju said.



The partnership also includes benefits such as awards for the most valuable player of the season, best goalkeeper, coach, player of the season, most assists, and young player of the season.



Additionally, all 12 participating teams will receive betPawa-branded uniforms.