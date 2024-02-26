Futsal Uganda Cup: Park are champions

Luzira almost caused an upset in the final of the Futsal Uganda Cup on Friday night at Okla Futsal Arena but they had shot themselves in the foot for a poor showing in the first half as Park lifted the title following an 8-6 win.

Park didn't need to be at their best in the first half as Luzira were a no-show - poor in defense, lacking in transition and impotent in attack.

Park were the hungrier of the two finalists dictating play and owning possession. Michael Abura’s speculative shot caught the Luzira defenders and goalkeeper off guard. Samuel Kayongo, who would later be named the MVP of the season quickly added the second after a tap-in following a beautiful one-two with Abura in the build-up. Abbas Muluya would make it three to send the game in Park’s favour.

Totally disorganised, frustration ate up Luzira players with skipper Joshua Aziku even throwing away the captain's armband. The whitewash didn’t stop as Derrick Walugembe added a brace. Joel Ogwang, who was chasing the golden boot, pulled one back of the many chances he threw away to take the game to halftime trailing 5-1.

A rejuvenated Luzira reminded the cheering fans that it was a game of two halves as they pulled two quick goals on resumption through Samuel Omara and Ogwang, to narrow the gap to 6-3. Luzira continued their fightback scoring three goals in a quick succession to bring the game to 7-6 setting a pulsating end to what was a dull first half.

Their tactic of playing from the back came to haunt them as they failed to capitalise on an already jaded Park only to concede the eighth goal that turned out to be the winner.

“In the first half, my players failed to settle. I think it was the emotions of playing the major final for the first time. After re-assuring them during halftime talk, they settled and played their normal game. I am happy with that performance,” Luzira head coach Samuel Tumwesigye, said.

Park’s Alex Segawa conceded that they were lucky in the final minutes but had done the job in the first half.

“This was a final. Every team comes to fight. Scoring early goals made us to be in control and we didn’t panic even when they threatened to equalise,” Segawa said.

Double a possibility

After the victory, Segawa said that part of the job is done as they chase a double.

Park are leading the league table unbeaten and the Uganda Cup gave them the bonus of resting their key players.

Park is the team to beat as they lead with 31 points, seven points better than second-placed Luzira.

Their style of play provides territorial dominance. The main characteristic is lots of ball possession, especially in the opponent’s half.

Another characteristic of Park's play is their high aggression – with a mean defense that has conceded the least number of goals, 12.

"A double is a possibility. We shall have a full squad in the second round and hopefully, we shall win another trophy again," said Segawa ahead of the league return this weekend.

Futsal Uganda Cup

Final results

Park 8-6 Luzira

Individual awards

MVP: Samuel Kayongo (Park)

Best goalkeeper: Brian Drileba (Park)

Top scorer: Joel Ogwang (14 goals)

Past winners

2017/18: Luzira Thunders

2018/19: Kabowa Dream Team

2019/20: Yeak Kabowa

2020/21: Covid

2021/22: Covid

2022/23: Not organised