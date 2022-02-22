FWSL: Kunihira opens Kampala Queens account

Margaret Kunihira has gone from telling this reporter she had had it with football to settling in at Kampala Queens in just over two weeks.

The senior and U-20 national winger was a subject of a controversial transfer from Kawempe Muslim to Kampala Queens (KQ). This initially saw her leave the U-20 camp days to the second leg of their Women’s World Cup qualifier against Ghana with the coach Ayub Khalifa being told by her parents “she was leaving for studies.”

At the time, Kunihira told this paper that she just felt “tired of playing football.”

The forward joined KQ just after their 2-0 opening Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) loss to Kawempe and now seems to have put the episode of confusion behind her.

She was a substitute in the 0-0 draw with Tooro Queens in Fort Portal and on Sunday, she scored in the 58th minute to guide KQ to a 1-0 away win against She Maroons at Luzira Prisons.

The goal is not only her first at KQ but their first of the season and also ensures they sit fifth with four points like fourth-placed Kawempe, who were treated to yet another shocker in a 1-all home draw to Tooro Queens.

Imelda Kasemire scored for Tooro in the 34th minute but her effort was cancelled by Hadijah Nandago in the 58th minute as the Fort Portal-based team got their third stalemate in as many games.

Martyrs dig deep

Elsewhere, Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga seem to have found their mojo as they complimented their 3-1 win over Lady Doves by coming from 1-0 down to beat Olila High School 2-1 in their first home game of the season on Sunday.

Grace Aluka opened the scoring for Olila after being played in by Cecilia Apinding to break off with a 0-1 lead at halftime. But Esther Naluyimba turned the ball in the 61st minute for an equaliser after Kevin Nakacwa’s freekick had ricochetted off the lower right post.

Brenda Munyana scored the winner 15 minutes later after she raced past defenders to slot the ball through Olila keeper Eglas Ajumo’s legs.

“In the end, the fans who are the 12th man rallied Martyrs to the finish line while the pressure of playing away got to us. But these are young players and we hope to learn from the experience,” Olila coach Saddam Pande said.