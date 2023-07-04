Gators defend Nationals title

Gators Swim Club defended their Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Championship title with a whooping 5,369 points.

Coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi's deep squad more than doubled the points accumulated by the sides that joined them on the podium; Dolphins (2,621.5) and Aquatic Academy (1,939) over the three-day event held at Greenhill Academy, Kibuli on Friday and Saturday then Kampala Parents School (KPS) on Sunday.

"I must admit there was a bit of pressure before the championship because you can never know what your opponents are about," Muwanguzi said.

"But we build our squad depending on the needs of the competition and probably that is what made the difference for us this year," he added.

Such was the depth of the squad that while swimmers like Rafael Sine (17 and over boys), Heer Usadadiya (13-14 boys), Kirabo Namutebi (17 and over girls), Tara Kisawuzi (13-14 girls) topped their age group, Gators still had impressive swimmers like Steve Magera, Swagiah Mubiru, Husnah Kukundakwe, Ethani Ssengoba and Abdou Hakim among others step on the podium as top performers in their age group.

Dolphin's go hard



Dolphins tried to hold their own with some of the most impressive swimmers of the event with perhaps Pendo Kaumi, 15, as their leader.

His brother Tendo Kaumi, 17, returned from a sabbatical of over two years to beat top seed Kabuye in 100m back (1:01.59), 50m fly (27.51) and 50m free (23.91) plus Magera in the 50m backstroke (29.17).

"When he (Tendo) beat in the (first round of the National) League in 50m back, I knew he was cooking something but I still didn't expect him to come and dominate many races like that," Magera said.

Tendo did not expect to win any races either but once he won the 100m back on Friday, he felt the "need to prove it was not a one off but a product of hard work."

In another intriguing battle, Gloria Muzito, 20, cleared Kirabo Namutebi in 200m (2:14.23), 100m (56.01) and 50m (25.55) free to stun the Greenhill and KPS arenas - mostly because almost no one has a recollection of the latter ever losing a race in the local arena in the past.

Altona off podium

For Aquatics, Karimah Katemba held her own against Sailfish's Charlotte Sanford to propel her team to the podium at the expense of Altona. Altona's chances to return to the podium were mostly shredded by the competition that their stars Paula Nabukeera and Abigail Mwagale faced from Jaguar's duo Zara Mbanga and Peyton Ssubi in the 11-12 girls age group.