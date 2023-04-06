Gators make most of South African meet

Gators Swim Club coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi is a happy man following his swimmers' performances at the March 31 - April 4 South Africa Level Three Regional Age Group Championship held in Eastern Gauteng.

Tara Kisawuzi led the group of 11 swimmers with six gold medals from seven events in the 14 year girls' age group while her younger teammate Heer Usadadiya led the boys with four gold and two silver medals.

One of Kisawuzi's best performance came through the gold in the 100m freestyle. She clocked one minute, three seconds and 22 microseconds (1:03.22) in the preliminaries then lowered it to 1:02.53 in the finals.

But it is her 34.54 seconds PB en route to winning gold in the 50m breaststroke finals that sticks out.

She had posted a 38.88 in the preliminaries of the same event then made a new time that is closer to the 34.26 that her team captain and breaststroke supremo Kirabo Namutebi posted in the 17 and over finals.

Namutebi's PB is a 33.29 made at a regional event last year but in Gauteng, she did just four events and did not need to go all out to dominate them.

Namutebi's namesake Paloma Kirabo was also among the gold medals lowering her 1:18.65 prelims time to 1:17.65 in the 100m butterfly. She made two more finals in the 200m races of the individual medley and freestyle.

Usadadiya showed backstroke mastery winning gold in the 200m, 100m and 50m races in the 13 year boys' category. But it is perhaps in the 100m fly that he made a marked improvement - going from an entry time of 1:17.49 to 1:10.93 in the preliminaries.

Usadadiya had four PBs but won a fourth gold in the 200m individual medley. His pieces of silver came in the 400m free (4:54.70) and 200m free, where he went under 2:20 in the preliminaries with a 2:19.63.

One for the future



Eleven year old Nissi Kahinju was probably Gators revelation of the event. She made four finals in her age group and lowered the 39.38 she had qualified with from the 50m backstroke to 39.80.

Other swimmers who made finals for their races include Benjamin Lutaaya, 14, and Darleen Wanyenze, 12.

Raphael Musoke, Emaad Tumusiime, Jason Winyi and Manuela Musoke posted several PBs and bettered entry times set by their coach.

Muwanguzi said "the aim of the trip was to give our swimmers an experience of competing in a 50 meter Olympic-size pool, expose them to a higher level competition standard which is key in the development of youth athletes and also enroll them into the South African database which is very much recognized by World Aquatics."