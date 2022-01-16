Ghana glory chasers

Smooth Operators. Solomon Mutalya (L) and versatile midfielder Stewart Kavuma were some of the unsung heroes of the Bi-Nation Series in Nairobi and will now look to grow their influence on the national team in Accra of 16. PHOTO/COLLINS OMOLLO

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Seeking Success. With the Hockey Cranes out to make gallant returns to the continental Cup and She Cranes on debut, umpires Stanley Tamale and namesake Kenneth will be scripting their own piece of history, too.

Hockey umpires Stanley Tamale and namesake Kenneth are more than delighted to officiate at the January 17-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Accra – Ghana.
Kenneth nearly made his first continental debut at the Africa Olympic qualifiers in 2018 but Uganda failed to make it to the tournament over financial constraints. Stanley has been to different continental club championships but made it to the Olympic qualifiers in 2015 and 2019.

