Ghetto friends vying for Mr Uganda crown

Axam Kisekka and Godfrey Lubega are expected to top their respective weight divisions and face off in the finals of the 31st edition of the Mr Uganda Bodybuilding Championship on November 20, in pursuit for the ultimate crown at Horse Power Gym in Muyenga.

Each is eager for glory but the interesting story of their rivalry is that off-stage, the two ghetto boys have been friends for over 10 years.

More than once, the two have competed for the same prize, Lubega finishing better. The most recent being the 2021 Mr Kampala Championships when he finished second to Daniel Mwesigwa, while Kisekka was fifth of six finalists.

How they met

Certainly, the two hooked up at a bodybuilding event though each has slightly differing accounts. Kisekka guesses it was at an event at Sheraton Hotel and “Lubega’s performance inspired me to join the sport.”

After a chat, he hit the gym, and the rest is not history – a serious contender.

But Lubega says he first met Kisekka at the 2010 Mr Uganda Championship.

“I got to know him because we had been taken in by the same coach,” he says, adding that Kisekka did not go beyond the prejudging stage. “He was very disappointed and he sought my advice. I told him to change the way he trains, and his feeding.”

Lubega, who is the younger but more experienced, and won the Mr Kampala crown in 2019, is among the favourites where three-time winner Isaac Mubikirwa and close competitor Martins Baguli are both out of the country.

But Kisekka, whose best-ever performance was third position at the Mr Uganda 2018 Championship in Masaka, believes or says, writing him off is setting yourself up for a surprise.

“Many underrate me but you saw how much I improved at the Mr Kampala.”

Indeed, his muscles were bigger and more defined than before. That kept constant, he just needs to work on his posing.

Bodybuilding records show that finalist are dominated by athletes in bigger weight divisions like welterweight and above – Mubarak Kizito, a bantamweight, was the last to win the Mr Kampala crown in 2015.

Could Kisekka be the first bantamweight to claim the ultimate prize? He would need a miracle against his welterweight friend and middleweights, and heavyweights.

‘Vva ku zzaala’

“Lubega was addicted to gambling and I fought hard to make him quit that habit,” Kisekka says his pal.

Lubega pleads guilty: “You know I’m a ghetto boy; and in the ghetto it’s very hard to survive those games.”

And running battles with law enforcement were commonplace. But although every gambler knows the secrets to survival, one day Lubega’s luck ran out.

He was arrested and detained to Nateete Police Station.

“I had always told him vva ku zzaala (quit gambling) but he wasn’t listening, Kisekka says. “We did what we could to have him released but I was also convinced that this time he has learnt his lesson.”

Lubega would finally quit gambling but the prison ordeal was not necessarily the turning point.

“I eventually got to realise that I had to change my ways,” he says. “Especially when I became Mr Kampala…I wouldn’t make sense if Mr Kampala was arrested for petty gambling.”

Joint dream

After conquering the local scene, Lubega plans to hit the international stage like his idol Ivan Byekwaso and compete at grander stages like Mr Olympia and Mr Universe, as a professional.

Besides that, he dreams of establishing an academy in Nateete to groom young bodybuilders. But he admits they lack funds to do it. So? “We have plans to seek green pastures abroad,” Kisekka shares.

Lubega, then a vendor in Owino Market, and Kisekka, a taxi driver plying the Nateete-Kasenge route, would share money and financial advice. Sometimes, Lubega tried being the ‘conductor’ with Kisekka on the steering, though “Lubega was too shy to continue with the gig.”