Ghetto friends vying for Mr Uganda crown

Muscle men. Lubega (centre) is a strong favourite for the 2021 Mr Uganda crown. PHOTO/ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Axam Kisekka and Godfrey Lubega are expected to top their respective weight divisions and face off in the finals of the 31st edition of the Mr Uganda Bodybuilding Championship on November 20, in pursuit for the ultimate crown at Horse Power Gym in Muyenga.

